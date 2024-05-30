SAN FRANCISCO, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascend, the leading provider of financial operations automation software to the insurance industry, is proud to announce its strategic partnership with Mylo, an insurtech leader connecting individuals and business owners with top-rated insurance products from over a hundred carriers across multiple coverage lines.

Mylo Partners with Ascend Pushing the Modernization of the Insurance Industry Forward

An Orange Partner of Vertafore, Ascend aims to partner with AMS360 agencies like Mylo to further advance the modernization of the industry's financial infrastructure integrations that complement Vertafore's suite of products, improving processes, simplifying workflows and driving new business.

"Our partnership with Ascend signifies a major milestone in our pursuit of insurance transformation through technology," states Mylo's President and COO, Belen Tokarski . "By adopting Ascend's advanced automation tools, we are poised to unlock enhanced operational efficiencies, streamline financial management processes, and deliver an unparalleled customer experience. This collaboration exemplifies our commitment to leveraging innovative technologies to drive profitability and establish Mylo as a leader in the technology-driven insurance landscape."

The collaboration between Mylo and Ascend streamlines operations, reduces manual efforts, and ensures a customized client experience. The unique combination of Ascend's financial automation platform and Mylo's guided insurance buying experience marks an exciting milestone in the insurance industry that will drive growth, customer satisfaction, and profitability.

"Ascend is prioritizing intentional and strategic growth through partnerships in the retail distribution channel," said Andrew Wynn, Co-Founder and CEO of Ascend. "This collaboration aims to revolutionize the insurance industry by combining Ascend's cutting-edge financial automation solutions with Mylo's robust ecosystem of channel partners and agencies."

About Mylo

Mylo is amplifying insurance solutions to protect what matters. Through its patented Mind of Mylo™ recommendation engine, the insurtech leader connects individuals and business owners with top-rated insurance products from 100+ carriers, across business, auto, home, small group benefits, life and individual health. A growing ecosystem of 60+ channel partners and agencies embed Mylo's Amplifi℠ insurance intelligence platform. Mylo is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, and backed by Group 1001, the global investor with a powerful commitment to technology-driven insurance transformation. Mylo has been honored by Fintech Global's InsurTech100, Benzinga's Global Fintech Awards, Forbes' America's Best Startup Employers and more. For more information, go to www.ChooseMylo.com .

About Ascend

Ascend is the leading industry solution that automates and unifies the entire insurance payment lifecycle across billing, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements under one platform. Agencies, MGAs and wholesalers use Ascend experience to improve operational efficiencies, treasury management, and customer experience - resulting in increased profitability. To learn more about how Ascend can transform your business, please visit www.useascend.com .

