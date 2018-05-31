MYM Announces Hiring of Master Grower for Weedon Project

Mr. Lalancette brings with him thirteen years of experience in the greenhouse industry. He is an integrated operator who has been a leader in establishing numerous greenhouse businesses. His most recent experience saw him establish himself as one of Quebec's largest producers of microgreens. Mr. Lalancette has vast knowledge and experience in large-scale greenhouse projects and is an expert in multi-zone, computer-controlled climate systems, hydroponic, aeroponic, and traditional soil systems.

"We are thrilled to welcome Master Grower Joel Lalancette to manage and maintain the upcoming 1.5 million square foot greenhouse project in Weedon, Quebec," said Rob Gietl, CEO of MYM. "Mr. Lalancette's many years of greenhouse experience will benefit our operations in Weedon and ensure our high-yield facility runs efficiently and in a cost-effective manner. We are inspired by Joel's cost saving innovations in the greenhouse industry and rely on his expertise to keep production expenses low and per gram costs at a minimum."

In addition to managing greenhouse crews and maintaining growing protocols, Mr. Lalancette will be responsible for cloning, transplanting, feeding plants, defoliation, super cropping, topping, flushing, foliar and preventative sprays, trimming, packaging, waste disposal and inventory management. Mr. Lalancette has an in-depth knowledge of preventative maintenance, temperature and humidity manipulation, plant diseases, and cannabis strains.

About MYM Nutraceuticals Inc.

MYM Nutraceuticals Inc. is an innovative company focused on acquiring Health Canada licenses to produce and sell high-end organic medicinal cannabis supplements and topical products. MYM is a shareholder in two production projects in Quebec that when completed will have over 1.5 million sf of production space. MYM is also a shareholder in a 1.2 million sf production project (Northern Rivers Project) in New South Wales, Australia. Australia is an exciting new market that has recently legalized medicinal cannabis. To ensure a strong presence and growth potential within the industry, MYM is actively looking to acquire complementary businesses and assets in the technology, nutraceuticals and CBD sectors. MYM shares trade in Canada, Germany and the USA under the following symbols: (CSE: MYM) (OTC: MYMMF) (FRA: 0MY) (DEU: 0MY) (MUN: 0MY) (STU: 0MY).

www.mym.ca

