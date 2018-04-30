MYM Boosts Management Team, Announces Key New Hires

"This latest round of key hires represents a giant leap forward for MYM as we approach legalization in Canada currently on track for late summer," said Rob Gietl, CEO of MYM. "We are continually building our team with the best candidates in the business as our projects continue to grow exponentially. We are greatly looking forward to working together to unveil our plans to be a global cannabis player."

Edward Tabisz: Board of Directors – MYM Nutraceuticals. Mr. Tabisz is an Executive with TD Bank with over 15 years experience in Retail Distribution, Product Management, Finance and Operations. Mr. Tabisz currently leads the Finance team supporting the Real Estate Secured Lending business. Prior to, as an executive with TD Insurance, he led the strategic development and change management of their Life and Health product suite, the culmination of which resulted in an industry Six Sigma process improvement award. Mr. Tabisz graduated from the University of Manitoba in 2001 with more recent on-going continuous learning through Schulich School of Business, York University Executive Education Centre. Mr. Tabisz joins MYM's board of directors effective May 1, 2018.

Fabian Garcia: Project Manager - Weedon Project. Mr. Garcia brings with him 15 years of experience in the oil and gas and petrochemical industry. He has served in a number of senior roles including Area Manager, Operations Manager, and General Manager. Mr. Garcia has a strong background in strategic planning, operations, restructuring, business development, and project start-ups. He has lived and worked in China, Qatar, Iraq, UAE, United States, Italy and Canada. He has a degree in Business Administration Marketing from Bishop's University. Mr. Garcia will be responsible for the planning and build out of the Weedon project effective immediately.

Billy Casselman: Government Liaison Officer/Sales – MYM Nutraceuticals. Mr. Casselman served as a territory manager in the wine and spirits industry for two decades, working for national brand agencies Lifford Wine & Spirits and Saverio Schiralli Agencies Ltd. In doing so, he had a direct business relationship with provincial government liquor boards and private retailers launching and building international and domestic portfolios within several product categories. Mr. Casselman was responsible for brand development within government listing tenders, marketing, sales and product education to both retailers and the public. This includes experience with the Canadian Food Inspection Agency and Health Canada on labeling requirements and product safety. Mr. Casselman will be responsible for Government tenders within Canada and around the world.

Dr. Jonathon Iu: Head of Research and Development - MJT Production Facility. Mr. Iu completed his PhD in biomedical engineering from the University of Toronto. He has researched extensively in the field of regenerative medicine and biomaterials during his doctoral studies. His other areas of expertise include immunology and biotechnology. Dr. Iu will manage the research and development operations at MYM's MJT manufacturing facility.

Josee Guindon: Quality Assurance Manager – Weedon Project. Ms. Guindon has several years experience implementing, verifying, enforcing quality assurance requirements in accordance with ISO 17025 and CAN-P-1578 regulations, in corporate and government laboratories across Canada. She has also led various quality improvement projects, received formal training as an internal auditor at the National Laboratory for Forensic Sciences, and has conducted both quality and safety-related laboratory inspections. Ms. Guindon holds numerous degrees including a Bachelor of Science in Biology from Western University. Ms. Guindon will be responsible for quality assurance requirements for the Weedon Project.

About MYM Nutraceuticals Inc.

MYM Nutraceuticals Inc. is an innovative company focused on acquiring Health Canada licenses to produce and sell high-end organic medicinal cannabis supplements and topical products. MYM has two production projects in Quebec that when completed will have over 1.5 million sf of production space. MYM is also a partner in a 1.2 million sf production project (Northern Rivers Project) in New South Wales, Australia. Australia is an exciting new market that has recently legalized medicinal cannabis. To ensure a strong presence and growth potential within the industry, MYM is actively looking to acquire complementary businesses and assets in the technology, nutraceuticals and CBD sectors. MYM shares trade in Canada, Germany and the USA under the following symbols: (CSE: MYM) (OTC:MYMMF) (FRA:0MY) (DEU:0MY) (MUN:0MY) (STU:0MY).

Rob Gietl, CEO

MYM Nutraceuticals Inc.

