MYM Finalizes the Purchase of 329 Acres of Land in Weedon, Quebec to Build 1.5 Million Square Foot Medicinal Cannabis Greenhouse

The 329 acres of land, which is currently under construction, was purchased for $660,000. Prior to the Company purchasing the land, it served as an aggregate quarry. The existing on-site aggregate will benefit the company by saving construction costs of purchasing additional aggregate material for building needs. The second advantage of using on-site material is a lower environmental impact that will add value to the project's LEED certification process.

"Finalizing the purchase of 329 acres for the Weedon project in the Eastern Township region of Quebec is a major milestone for MYM and our stated goal of becoming one of the world's largest producers of medicinal cannabis," said Rob Gietl, CEO of MYM. "A heartfelt thank you goes out to the Municipality of Weedon and Mr. Fernand Boisvert for their cooperation with the transaction. We are proud to be a part of Weedon's bright future with the construction of a world-class greenhouse facility."

In addition to the greenhouse facility, the project will include the multipurpose CannaCentre complex that will house a museum, auditorium, learning centre, restaurant, bookstore, hotel, and cannabis research and innovation centre. These projects will both generate revenue for the Company and serve as a meeting place and sharing centre for the benefit of cannabis research and development.

About MYM Nutraceuticals Inc.

MYM Nutraceuticals Inc. is an innovative company focused on acquiring Health Canada licenses to produce and sell high-end organic medicinal cannabis supplements and topical products. MYM is a shareholder in two production projects in Quebec that when completed will have over 1.5 million sf of production space. MYM is also a shareholder in a 1.2 million sf production project (Northern Rivers Project) in New South Wales, Australia. Australia is an exciting new market that has recently legalized medicinal cannabis. To ensure a strong presence and growth potential within the industry, MYM is actively looking to acquire complementary businesses and assets in the technology, nutraceuticals and CBD sectors. MYM shares trade in Canada, Germany and the USA under the following symbols: (CSE:MYM) (OTC:MYMMF) (FRA:0MY) (DEU:0MY) (MUN:0MY) (STU:0MY).

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Rob Gietl, CEO

MYM Nutraceuticals Inc.

http://www.mym.ca

Investor Relations

Terry Brown

1.855.696.2261

terry@mymarijuana.ca

Keep up to date with MYM on our social media channels:

Twitter: @MYM_Nutra

Facebook: @mymcanada

Instagram: @MYM_Nutra

This news release may contain forward-looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results. Such statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. The company disclaims any intention or obligation to revise or update such statements. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are posted on http://www.sedar.com .

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such. Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE or CNSX Markets), nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the CSE), accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein in the United States. The securities described herein have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities law and may not be offered or sold in the "United States", as such term is defined in Regulation S promulgated under the U.S. Securities Act, unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

Investor Relations

Terry Brown

+1-855-696-2261

terry@mymarijuana.ca

SOURCE MYM Nutraceuticals Inc.