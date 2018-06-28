MYM Nutraceuticals and Sherbrooke College (CEGEP) Sign Partnership Agreement to Provide Training in Cannabis Production

Under the terms of this agreement, MYM retains the services of the Sherbrooke College (CEGEP) Continuing Education Center to develop and deliver tailor-made training and learning programs leading to a diploma (AEC) in the fields of production, agricultural management and associated laboratory techniques specific to the production of cannabis. The agreement is valid for a five-year period, beginning July 1, 2018. Upon construction of the Company's production facility in Weedon, Québec being completed, the Company anticipates using such facility to provide certain physical and technical resources to the Continuing Education Center.

''We are pleased to be able to rely on the Sherbrooke College (CEGEP) Continuing Education Center to develop customized training for our future employees, including programs leading to a diploma," said Rob Gietl, CEO of MYM. "The signing of this agreement with Sherbrooke College (CEGEP) satisfies the Company's desire to develop its workforce by calling on the area's educational resources and aiding in the development of such resources."

Sherbrooke College (CEGEP) Executive Director, Ms. Marie-France Bélanger, points out that this partnership is very much aligned with the learning institution's core purpose: "In joining this important economic development project in the MRC du Haut-Saint-François, we intend to contribute by bringing in our training expertise. This approach is completely in line with our mission to meet the needs of our region and support businesses in their growth projects."

Mr. Éric Fernet, Director of the Sherbrooke College (CEGEP) Continuing Education Center and Businesses Services, adds that this agreement follows the direction taken by the Continuing Education Center: "Considering the current pressing needs for labor, we are focusing more on offering onsite training services to meet the needs of both individuals and businesses. We thus prefer agile and effective training methods for tailor-made or turnkey solutions."

MYM recently announced the start of construction for its Weedon project, which is expected to be a 1.5 million square foot cannabis greenhouse located in Weedon, Québec. The project also intends to begin construction on a multifunctional CannaCentre which will host a research facility, staff training center, museum, hotel, and restaurant. A report by Deloitte estimates that the Weedon project could bring investment of $200 million and could create 400 jobs for the region.

About Sherbrooke College (CEGEP)

Sherbrooke College (CEGEP) offers 24 technical programs, nine pre-university programs, as well as a wide range of continuous learning programs and services to businesses. Relying on its niche strengths, it has also engaged in research activities, as well as in international cooperation and regional projects. On a nearly ten-hectare campus, it welcomes some 6,000 students annually in its regular learning programs offered in six pavilions. It has a residence for students, as well as a general learning service point in Asbestos, and another specializing in agriculture in Coaticook. The institution is the largest in the province outside Montréal and Québec City, and ranks among the Eastern Township's most important employers with a staff of more than 800 people.

About MYM Nutraceuticals Inc.

MYM Nutraceuticals Inc. is an innovative company focused on acquiring Health Canada licenses to produce and sell high-end organic medicinal cannabis supplements and topical products. MYM is a shareholder in two production projects in Québec that when completed is anticipated to have over 1.8 million square feet of production space. MYM is also a shareholder in a production project (Northern Rivers Project) in New South Wales, Australia that is expected to have 1.2-million-square feet of production space. Australia is an exciting new market that has recently legalized medicinal cannabis. To ensure a strong presence and growth potential within the industry, MYM is actively looking to acquire complementary businesses and assets in the technology, nutraceuticals and CBD sectors. MYM shares trade in Canada, Germany and the USA under the following symbols: (CSE: MYM) (OTC:MYMMF) (FRA:0MY) (DEU:0MY) (MUN:0MY) (STU:0MY).

