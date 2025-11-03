Mymanu Releases New AI-powered Orb Wireless Open-Ear Translation Earbuds; Now In-Stock and More Info at B&H

Mymanu's latest Orb Wireless Open-Ear Translation earbuds are a globetrotter's dream come true, capable of translating over forty languages in real time.

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- B&H is pleased to announce the new AI-powered Orb earbuds from Mymanu. These open-eared translating earbuds will keep you connected to your surroundings, no matter where those surroundings might be. Levarging powerful AI technology, the Orb earbuds can translate over forty languages in real time—whether you're on the phone, using third party apps like Zoom and WhatsApp, or having a face-to-face conversation. In addition to speech detection, the Orb's sophisticated translation technology can even understand accents and regional dialects, allowing for a more natural and accurate translation.

MYMANU Orb Wireless Open-Ear Translation Earbuds

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1910720-REG/mymanu_myorrb1_orb_wireless_open_ear_translation.html

Key Features

For Conversation Translation and Music

Real-Time Translation As You Speak

Translates 40+ Languages

Supports Most 3rd Party Apps

Long-Distance Dual-Side Call Translation

Open-Ear Design for Spatial Awareness

Crystal-Clear Calls, Music & Translation

Up to 6 Hours of Talk Time

IPX5 Water Resistance

Includes Charging Case with Touchscreen

The Orb wireless open-ear translation earbuds doesn't skimp on audio quality either. Along with its powerful real-time translation capabilities, the Orb delivers high-definition audio for music, calls, and videos. With an IPX5 water-resistant rating and up to six hours of call-time battery life, travelers and those with busy lifestyles can rely on high quality, sustained performance. Check out the Mymanu Orb and never miss out on a conversation again!

