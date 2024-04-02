mymedicalimages® Partners with Chester Donnally, M.D. of Texas Spine Consultants, LLP

Advances the Availability of Diagnostic Medical Images Prior to Appointments

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- mymedicalimages.com is announcing a partnership with Chester J. Donnally, III, M.D. of Texas Spine Consultants, to improve the availability of diagnostic medical images prior to patient appointments. Offering a simple method of sharing medical images allows patients to provide images prior to appointments, thus taking active steps in managing their health data. Once uploaded to mymedicalimages.com, patients can view and share their medical images from mobile devices for a lifetime. Since CDs remain the primary means by which medical images are provided to patients by imaging centers, mymedicalimages has solved the most significant problems.

"mymedicalimages is a big help for me as a spine surgeon, and is a huge help for my patients and their families," said Dr. Donnally of Texas Spine Consultants in Addison and Plano, Texas. "Specifically, it allows my patients to obtain their MRI/CT at a facility of their choosing, then digitally share those results with me from anywhere. This is critical for good treatment outcomes."

Using the mymedicalimages Uploader Button on Dr. Donnally's website at donnallyspine.com, patients can easily share their medical images with him before appointments. Patients without access to a CD drive can visit one of more than 7,400 select CVS Pharmacy® locations to upload and share their medical images from photo kiosks. This accessibility improves and personalizes healthcare while moving medical images into the patient's hands from any web device.

"We are pleased to provide patients a convenient way to upload their medical images prior to their appointments. It's our mission to help improve satisfaction for patients by reducing unnecessary delays in their care," said Dan Hodgeman, founder and CEO of mymedicalimages.

About Chester John Donnally III, M.D.

Chester John Donnally III, M.D., a 3rd generation Texan with Texas Spine Consultants, LLP, is fellowship-trained and specializes in minimally-invasive and robotic surgery. Dr. Donnally and his team happily accept televisits to diagnose and manage your pain. Visit donnallyspine.com for more information.

About mymedicalimages.com®

mymedicalimages.com's browser-based, HIPAA-compliant, platform reduces delays in care through easy upload of CDs, access to kiosks at select CVS Pharmacy® locations, and 24/7 live telephone support for both patients and physicians.

