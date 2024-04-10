mymedicalimages.com® Partners with Pioneer Medical Foundation

Advances the Availability of Diagnostic Medical Images for Uninsured Patients

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- mymedicalimages.com® is announcing a partnership to facilitate access to diagnostic medical images for Pioneer Medical Foundation, a non-profit organization based in Tampa, Florida. Pioneer Medical Foundation is dedicated to providing free medical care to uninsured, underinsured, and homeless individuals. The strategic partnership provides a groundbreaking advancement in orthopedic care with renowned surgeon Dr. Brian Palumbo, Operation Walk USA, AdventHealth Carrollwood, and Florida Orthopedic Institute to enable their patients to take active steps in managing health data.

A significant hurdle faced by the foundation was the inability to efficiently access and share patient imaging, essential for continuity of care. Patients often brought physical disks (CDs) containing their medical images to appointments, but a lack of compatible software hindered effective utilization.

mymedicalimages.com enables patients and their families to easily upload their medical images from CDs at home, or at over 7,400 select CVS Pharmacy® locations. This accessibility has facilitated enhanced care for all patients.

"We are immensely grateful for the partnership with mymedicalimages, which provides an important resource for our patients," said Ano Kashumba, Executive Director at Pioneer Medical Foundation. "This collaboration exemplifies our commitment to bridging the gap in healthcare accessibility, ensuring that even the most vulnerable members of our community receive the technology and quality care they deserve."

"The Pioneer Medical Foundation is an amazing team of giving people," said Dan Hodgeman, founder and CEO of mymedicalimages.com. "And, we're grateful for the chance to contribute by providing a simple and secure way to get important medical images from patients."

About Pioneer Medical Foundation

Pioneer Medical Foundation, a non-profit organization based in Tampa, FL, is dedicated to providing free medical care to uninsured, underinsured, and homeless individuals. In 2021, Pioneer Medical Foundation, in collaboration with its esteemed partners, launched a free orthopedic clinic to address the pressing need for orthopedic interventions among those unable to afford such services. Learn more at pioneermedicalpl.com.

About mymedicalimages.com®

mymedicalimages.com's browser-based, HIPAA-compliant, platform reduces delays in care through easy upload of CDs, access to kiosks at select CVS Pharmacy® locations, and 24/7 live telephone support for both patients and physicians.

SOURCE mymedicalimages.com, LLC