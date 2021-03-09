MyMedicareBot Adds to Seasoned Executive Team with Proven Healthcare Sales Leader Chris Dixon

"After experiencing a successful 2020, we knew it was time to add an accomplished leader to our executive team." Shared founder and CEO Michael Cho, "Chris's proven background in healthcare growth and specifically Medicare analytics and technology solutions made him the perfect fit to lead our continued growth."

Most recently, Chris was the Vice President, Business Development, at AdhereHealth. During his tenure, Chris drove new business generation and implemented numerous process improvements providing a scalable foundation to support AdhereHealth's record growth and transformational shift to a technology-driven platform. Chris has also held leadership positions in client success and business development with TriZetto and Connecture, respectively. In both organizations, Chris was vital in their growth, representing solutions for managed care, government, providers, and brokers.

"It is such a privilege to be joining the MMB team," added Dixon. "The opportunity to combine my background of leading sales, delivery, execution and client success for both SaaS and service organizations is a dream come true. Our Medicare Business Intelligence and Omni-Channel Sales Platform is a game-changer for plans and brokers, and I look forward to helping both our existing and prospective partners discover more powerful ways to address their growth and retention challenges."

Chris earned his bachelor's degree from The Pennsylvania State University. Residing in Harrisburg, PA, Chris is an avid golfer and cyclist and enjoys engaging in activities with his wife and two boys. In his free time, Chris serves on the Executive Committee for the Louis A Dixon Memorial Scholarship.

For more insight on how the Medicare Business Intelligence and Omni-Channel Sales Platform works, visit www.mymedicarebot.com .

About MMB:

MyMedicareBot, Inc. (MMB) is an analytics, technology, and services company that uses data science and analytics to drive Medicare membership growth, retention, and profitability. We are experts in developing innovative Medicare distribution solutions that are quick to implement and increase the ROI of clients' sales, retention, and conversion campaigns.

