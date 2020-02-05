MyMedicareBot Begins 2020 AEP Retrospective Analysis for Health Plans

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As health plans nationwide begin to gear up for the 2021 Annual Election Period (AEP) in October, MyMedicareBot (MMB) begins its 2020 AEP Retrospective Analysis as an aid to health plans who want to see better member retention this year. The Retrospective Analysis uses member claims and plan benefit information to help health plans understand where and why they lost membership and how to prevent similar at-risk members from leaving next AEP.



Due to its tight timeframe (October 15 to December 7), AEP is notorious for being a logistical nightmare for everyone involved—health plans, brokers, and seniors trying to find the right Medicare plan. Staying ahead of the game is crucial.



"Unlike traditional 'top-down' marketing analyses," says Gabe Shiwota, co-founder and COO of MMB, "our Portfolio Analysis provides member-level analysis and yields real insights based on actual real-world price differences for each member. Our clients find this is the most valuable and actionable data to drive their member retention and growth campaigns." For the analysis, health plans give MMB member claims and plan benefits information, and with this information, MMB provides reports assessing the risks and opportunities to that health plan's entire Medicare membership. Health plans can apply their understanding of the key drivers of disenrollment to develop new strategies for the 2021 AEP.



MMB's set of Medicare distribution solutions, which also includes a fully integrated omni-channel sales platform, enables health plans to allocate marketing resources better, reduce their overall distribution cost, and ultimately stay ahead of the AEP frenzy. "Our clients love the fact that we can quickly process millions of member records and provide a comprehensive analysis in short order," Gabe Shiwota says. "Clients often report that the same project would take their internal team months to complete." These solutions are fully hosted and eliminate the need for health plans to extract, consume, and build complex queries in-house.



To learn more about the 2020 Portfolio Analysis or MyMedicareBot's other Medicare distribution solutions, go to mymedicarebot.com or email info@mymedicarebot.com.

About MyMedicareBot:

We are a technology and services company that uses analytics to drive Medicare membership growth, retention, and profitability. We are experts in developing innovative Medicare distribution solutions that are quick to implement and increase the ROI of our clients' sales, retention, and conversion campaigns. Our solutions are delivered through an omni-channel sales platform to provide a superior customer experience and an intuitive business intelligence portal to help gain actionable insights to design more effective campaigns.

