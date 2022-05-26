MyMedicareBot's Field Agent Telephonic Enrollment Platform Expands its Network of National Medicare Advantage and PDP Carriers

MyMedicareBot's Field Agent Portal with Telephonic Enrollment is a web-based tool that provides field agents with an integrated CRM, lead generation, electronic Scope of Appointment, plan quoting, and telephonic enrollment capabilities. Field agents can sell, service, and enroll members through a CMS-compliant process. With the Field Agent Portal, health plans and FMOs can confidently rely on their field agents to operate safely and compliantly and meet the increased CMS compliance regulations of AEP 2023.

The platform's call recording and analytics help field agents, FMOs, and carriers comply with the new CMS Final Rule.

One key feature of this solution is the multi-carrier Telephonic Enrollment solution, which automatically records, transcribes, and analyzes all enrollment calls for compliance and other call-quality issues. The tool was built from the ground-up for Medicare field agents and includes built-in training tools, enrollment scripts, and integration into third-party lead vendors. Agents can adopt the tool quickly and begin to use it right away. The portal only requires a computer and internet to operate—no special hardware or third-party software is needed.

The Telephonic Enrollment Portal is available to plan sponsors and FMOs as a standalone solution, or it can be integrated into existing Medicare agent solutions.

About MyMedicareBot:

We help Medicare health plans and brokers grow and retain their membership with distribution technology solutions and market insights. We are a technology company that uses technology and analytics to drive Medicare membership growth, retention, and profitability. We are experts in developing innovative Medicare distribution solutions that are quick to implement and increase the ROI of our clients' sales, retention, and conversion campaigns.

