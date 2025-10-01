Mymediset appoints Silke Zschweigert as Chief Executive Officer

Shaping the future of MedTech: a new chapter of innovation, growth, and customer success under strong leadership.

FREIBOURG, Germany and BOSTON, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- mymediset today announced the appointment of Silke Zschweigert as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. She succeeds company founder Michael Knauer, who will transition into a strategic role as investor and shareholder.

Silke Zschweigert, Chief Executive Officer mymediset

Silke brings extensive international leadership experience and a proven track record of guiding technology companies through transformation and expansion. Before joining mymediset, she served as CEO of Jonckers and the AI platform WordsOnline, a global leader in translation technology, where she successfully scaled operations and deepened global customer relationships. Earlier in her career, she held senior executive roles at SDL, where she built customer-centric strategies and strengthened global service delivery. At mymediset, Silke will focus on driving sustainable growth, strengthening customer partnerships, and reinforcing mymediset's global market positioning — ensuring the company continues to empower the people who make great healthcare happen with real intelligence across the MedTech supply chain.

"I'm honored to join mymediset at such an important moment in its journey," said Silke Zschweigert. "With its strong foundation, mymediset is well positioned for its next phase of growth. My vision is to build even stronger, trust-based relationships with our customers and partners while ensuring we deliver measurable value worldwide. Together with our talented team, I look forward to shaping the future success of mymediset."

Michael Knauer, founder of mymediset, commented: "After 26 years leading this company, I am proud of what we have achieved together. With Silke's leadership and vision, I am confident that mymediset is entering its next phase of sustainable growth and long-term success."

Burkhard von Wangenheim, Afinum, added: "We thank Michael Knauer for his vision and leadership, which established mymediset as a trusted partner in the MedTech industry. We are delighted to welcome Silke Zschweigert as CEO. With her international experience and proven leadership, she is the right person to guide mymediset through its next chapter of growth."

About mymediset

mymediset pioneers the world's most intelligent medical supply chain management software purpose-built within SAP. Trusted by global MedTech leaders, mymediset provides real-time visibility and control across loan sets, consignment stock, and field inventory, ensuring life-saving tools are always where they're needed. Headquartered in Freiburg, Boston and Singapore, with further offices in Brazil and India, mymediset serves customers worldwide — empowering the people who make great healthcare happen.

