Mymee Launches COVID Long Haul Digital Care Program to Help Sufferers Identify Triggers and Reduce Symptoms

Several published research studies have begun to draw links between COVID long haul and systemic autoimmune diseases such as Lupus and Rheumatoid Arthritis; in which the immune system overreacts and attacks the body's own cells. As with Autoimmune disease, COVID Long Haul appears to affect women at a rate of 2 to 1 compared to men. This adds to past independent studies published by the NIH and Stanford, which cite the role environmental factors such as viruses, nutrition, contaminants, and stress, can play in triggering autoimmunity.

"Viruses like COVID-19 are a known trigger for autoimmunity," said Mette Dyhrberg CEO and founder of Mymee, "In the pilot program, one of the commonalities we saw with systemic autoimmune diseases is that each COVID long haul case can involve multiple triggers and symptoms throughout the body. It is very hard for an individual to isolate even one trigger responsible for autoimmune reactions without help, let alone trying to correlate multiple combinations of symptoms and triggers. Mymee was built to simplify this process and help individuals find their triggers, so they can gain back control of their health and their lives."

The Mymee COVID Long Haul program began as pilot in June 2020, following the first wave of the COVID-19 crisis in New York, where 1.7 million were infected with the virus. At the time Mymee worked closely with Mount Sinai Hospital in New York, where both are based, to share insights and develop a collaborative approach to addressing the rising numbers of COVID long haul cases. Mymee moved quickly to adapt its commercially validated autoimmunity program for COVID long haul and started enrollment at the same time that Mount Sinai launched its Post-COVID Care Clinic.

"Mymee has been reporting great success with management of patients showing signs and symptoms of post-acute COVID Syndrome, struggling with a host of unresolved, debilitating symptoms. Interestingly, most of these patients were not hospitalized at the time of infection and are only now approaching groups like Mount Sinai to request medical attention," said Dr. David Putrino, Director of Rehabilitation Innovation at Mount Sinai, "As one of the first companies to identify patients with post-acute COVID Syndrome (also called COVID "long haulers") as a potential issue following acute COVID-19 infection, Mymee has joined the trusted performance network at Mount Sinai's Department of Rehabilitation and Human Performance, providing an important support system for those seeking help."

Mymee's platform was commercially validated on unique cases of autoimmunity, including lupus, RA, Crohn's, and rare or undefined autoimmune disorders like COVID long haul, with over 150 symptoms and over 90 potential triggers identified, and thousands of combinations of both.

Mymee is offering a free consult for individuals seeking support for their long-haul symptoms. The full program includes a bespoke mobile app that is customized to each individual and makes it simple for anyone to capture their unique symptoms and trigger data within five minutes a day. A dedicated Mymee health coach who overcame their own autoimmunity and is certified on Mymee's data platform provides personalized support throughout the process of identifying triggers, reducing symptoms and regaining quality of life. Access to daily breathing sessions is also included.

About Mymee

Mymee Inc. is the leading provider of 100% remote, digital self-care programs designed to help people with autoimmune disease reclaim their health. Mymee's commercially validated trigger identification platform combines mobile technology, data analytics and personalized coaching to find the unique triggers behind each person's disease symptoms and guide meaningful improvements in quality of life. The platform was initially tested on over 1,000 unique cases of autoimmunity, involving over 150 symptoms and 95 triggers, across common diseases like lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, Hashimoto's, Sjögren's syndrome, psoriasis, IBD and Crohn's diseases, as well as rare or undefined cases of autoimmunity like COVID long haul. People enrolled in Mymee have seen meaningful reduction in their symptoms and are able to measure outcomes based on what is most meaningful to their own quality of life. To learn more visit www.mymee.com .

