Mymee Presents at the Institute for Functional Medicine Annual Conference on both Autoimmune Disease and COVID long haul

NEW YORK, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mymee announced today that it will be presenting two abstracts at the upcoming Institute for Functional Medicine's online Annual International Conference (AIC) from June 3 – 5, 2021. Both highlight how Mymee's digital self-care program reduced symptoms stemming from autoimmunity and inflammation, including findings from its randomly controlled trial in people with systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and program for COVID long haul.

Mymee will demonstrate the impact of its commercially validated remote, digital care program, which uses a combination of self-tracking, data analytics and one-on-one coaching to help participants find their personal triggers, reduce symptoms and improve quality of life. The platform, which was developed using data from 1000 individual cases of autoimmunity, including common disorders like lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease and Hashimoto's and rare or undefined conditions like COVID long haul, has so far identified and supported correlations between over 150 symptoms and 95 triggers. A growing body of research, including independent studies published by the NIH and Stanford, cite the role environmental factors such as viruses, nutrition, contaminants and stress play in triggering autoimmunity.

"We have spent more than decade accumulating data to connect the dots between environmental triggers and symptoms in autoimmune disease," said Mymee CEO and founder Mette Dyhrberg, "Since founding Mymee, we've seen what a powerful difference understanding these correlations can make in the lives of people struggling to reclaim their health, which now includes those struggling with prolonged symptoms resulting from viral-induced autoimmunity, due to COVID. We are proud to be able to bring these clinical insights to light at the preeminent IFM conference."

The Mymee posters at IFM AIC Resilience will be presented by Mymee's Chief Medical Officer, Nicole Bundy, board-certified rheumatologist, and Mymee's Head of Coaching, Millennia Lytle, a licensed naturopathic doctor, epidemiologist and nutritionist. They will be discussing the impact of trigger-focused self-care for improving health-related quality of life (HRQoL) in lupus and COVID long haulers, respectively. Later this year, Dr. Bundy will be participating on a COVID expert panel at the virtual Ninth Annual Personalized Lifestyle Medicine Institute Thought Leaders Consortium held November 5-6, 2021.

The Mymee program is available directly to consumers through the company website, as well as through a growing list of referring functional medicine practitioners, rheumatologists and other healthcare providers. Mymee also partners with payors, self-insured employers, and organizations like Oscar Health and Mount Sinai Hospital in New York.

Mymee Inc. is the leading provider of remote, digital self-care programs designed to help people with autoimmune and inflammatory conditions reclaim their health. Dietary and environmental factors (like toxins, stress, sleep patterns and infections) are now understood to control close to 80% of immune system function and act as significant triggers for autoimmunity symptoms. Mymee's validated platform combines self-tracking data, analytics and one-on-one coaching to identify the specific triggers behind an individual's symptoms to guide meaningful improvements in quality of life (QoL). Mymee has successfully reduced symptoms in 67 of the more than 80 autoimmune disorders and demonstrated clinically meaningful improvement in fatigue, pain, and other quality-of-life measures, in randomized controlled trial. Recently received honorable mention in Fast Company's 2021 the World Changing Ideas Awards.

