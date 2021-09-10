Mymee to Host Virtual COVID-19 and Autoimmunity Summit from September 13 - 24, 2021

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mymee is hosting its first-ever COVID-19 and Autoimmunity Summit bringing together leading clinicians, researchers, patient advocates and other health experts to discuss topics pertaining to the path for healing and recovery in the wake of COVID-19, which has affected 219 million globally and claimed more than 4 million lives since December 2019. Millions more suffer from COVID long haul or Post Acute Sequelae of COVID (PASC), resulting in persistent, unresolved symptoms, often resembling autoimmunity, weeks or months after recovering from the virus.

Mymee's program for COVID long haul, initiated through an ongoing partnership with New York's Mount Sinai Hospital, is the first digital care program tailored to addressing autoimmune-related symptoms such as fatigue, brain fog, joint pain, shortness of breath and depression. A new study published in The Lancet last month has shown that such symptoms can persist for more than one year following infection with SARS-CoV-2, impacting quality of life, productivity and emotional wellbeing. Mymee's real world program results have shown an improvement in severe symptoms and improved quality of life after 8 weeks.

Scheduled speakers at the Summit will share their insights working with patients during the pandemic, including clinical best practices for "navigating the new normal" of uncertainty during these extraordinary times, addressing long haul symptoms and supporting those with known autoimmunity and others most at risk.

Key topics addressed include:

In search of a pathophysiological explanation for COVID long Haul

Guiding COVID long haul rehabilitation and treatment

The PASC and autoimmunity connection

COVID, depression and the immune system

"These past two years have been a hard lesson in how environmental triggers, including viruses like SARS-CoV-2, can deeply impact the human immune system and who's at greatest risk," said CEO and founder, Mette Dyhrberg, "Unfortunately, there has been little guidance from regulators or other organizations on COVID treatment and prevention for the millions struggling with some form of long COVID or living with an immune-related disorder. We're thrilled to bring together some of the best and most passionate minds at the forefront of COVID-19 research and treatment to share their perspective on navigating some of these unknowns in a post-COVID world, as well as some of their successes guiding those on the path to recovery."

The Summit speaker lineup in order of scheduled appearance includes:

Dr. Jeffrey Bland - founder, Big, Bold Heath Leonard Calabrese , DO Dr. Austin Perlmutter - internal medicine physician Robert Notter , Certified IHWC Monisha Raja - founder, Yoga for COVID™ Founder Tracy Harrison MS , IFMCP - Founder, School of Applied Functional Medicine Delainne Bond, BSN, RN - Founder, CovidCAREgroup Aristo Vojdani , PhD - CEO, Immunosciences Lab Millennia Lytle, ND, MPH - Head of Coaching, Mymee David Putrino PT, PhD - Director of Rehabilitation Innovation, Mount Sinai Dr. Heather Zwickey PhD - Director of Communication and Innovation, Thaena Jen Costa & Kristen Dahlem - Health Coaches, Mymee Dr. Nicole Bundy - Chief Medical Officer, Mymee

To learn more about the Summit or to register visit https://www.mymee.com/covid-summit-2021 .

Registration is free and open to the public.

About Mymee

Mymee Inc. is the leading provider of digital care programs designed to help people with autoimmune disease and COVID long haul reduce their symptoms to improve quality of life. Published research has established that 80% of immune system function is controlled by environmental factors, including diet and lifestyle. Mymee's commercially validated platform combines data analytics and one-on-one coaching to find each person's triggers and guide meaningful improvements in each case. 79% Mymee members see reductions in common autoimmunity symptoms like fatigue, brain fog and pain within the first 8 weeks. Mymee is a preferred network partner of Mount Sinai Hospital and a recent recipient of Fast Company's 2021 the World Changing Ideas Awards. To learn more about enrolling in Mymee visit www.mymee.com

