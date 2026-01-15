MyMemo AI, Founded by Lingfei Li, Unveils MyMemo ONE -- The Humanoid Robot That Brings AI Into Real Homes at CES 2026

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MyMemo AI LLC, a Silicon Valley–based artificial intelligence company, unveiled its first humanoid home robot — MyMemo ONE — at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026.

Standing about 4 feet (1.22 meters) tall, MyMemo ONE combines advanced AI memory systems, multimodal interaction, and smart home integration to redefine how families interact with intelligent companions.

Lingfei Li, Founder & CEO of MyMemo AI, presenting MyMemo ONE on the CTA Foundation Startup Stage at CES 2026, demonstrating the humanoid robot’s AI memory, emotional guidance, and senior care capabilities.

MyMemo AI was selected by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) to exhibit in the official Eureka Park startup area and was chosen by the CTA Foundation to compete on the Startup Stage during the 8th Annual CES Pitch Competition, highlighting the company's leadership in AgeTech and human-centered AI innovation.

Founder & CEO Leadership and Innovation

MyMemo AI was founded by Lingfei Li, an AI product leader, human-computer interaction designer, and entrepreneur with over five years of experience in artificial intelligence systems, intelligent robotics, and multimodal interaction design. Li personally led the conceptualization, system architecture, and AI memory framework behind MyMemo ONE, integrating proprietary memory intelligence, emotional interaction models, and adaptive learning capabilities into a consumer-ready humanoid platform.

At CES 2026, Li represented MyMemo AI on the CTA Foundation Startup Stage, where he delivered a product demonstration showcasing MyMemo ONE's real-world applications for senior care, emotional support, and cognitive assistance. His presentation highlighted original technical innovations in AI-driven memory preservation, empathetic dialogue systems, and personalized behavioral learning, positioning MyMemo ONE as a breakthrough solution in the AgeTech sector.

"MyMemo ONE isn't just a robot — it's an AI companion that can understand you, remember you, and grow with you," said Li.

Presentation at the CES Startup Stage

During the official pitch session, Lingfei Li demonstrated how MyMemo ONE provides both emotional and practical support for seniors, including:

Emotional guidance for medication adherence

Personalized habit learning and daily routines

Expressive communication assistance for users with speech difficulties

The robot's Listening Mode allows it to actively engage with users' stories, respond empathetically, and preserve meaningful memories through MyMemo's proprietary AI memory engine.

Designed for Everyday Family Life

Powered by the MyMemo Engine, MyMemo ONE is built for the whole family — supporting not only seniors, but also other household members with everyday assistance, communication, and personalized interaction.

