My/Mo Mochi Brings Pepperminty Coolness to All Your Cold Weather Cravings

The taste of the season features a scoop of premium, melty pepperminty ice cream, sprinkled with crunchy, minty bits, all wrapped in pillowy sweet mochi dough. The creamy breeziness of Cool Peppermint My/Mo Mochi will blow mouths' minds and leave mochi lovers merrily yelling Mmmmoreeee !

"Cool Peppermint is a winter wonderland in your mouth," said Russell Barnett, Managing Director and CMO of My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream. "My/Mo Mochi is here to bring the milky, melty magic this holiday season. Home for the holidays never tasted so good!"

Each bite-sized My/Mo Mochi snack contains about 100 calories, is made with the very best ingredients, gluten-free, rBST free and is available in a variety of flavor and textural sensations – including vegan-friendly options – to please every snacker.

My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream Cool Peppermint will be available for a limited time. To find this mouthboggling flavor near you, visit https://www.mymomochi.com/where-to-buy/.

About My/Mo Mochi:

Headquartered in Los Angeles, My/Mo Mochi, creator of the Modern Frozen Snack category, is a mouthboggling, textural experience, taking delicious ice cream and wrapping it in pillowy, sweet rice mochi dough. Available in a variety of fan-favorite flavors, My/Mo Mochi gives snackers a colorful and wonderfully weird snacking experience in a handheld, portion-controlled way. My/Mo Mochi products are always gluten-free, rBST free, and made without GMO ingredients. A variety of non-dairy and vegan offerings, made with creamy dreamy cashew cream, are also available. For more information, please visit www.MyMoMochi.com or come play on Instagram .

