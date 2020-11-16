My/Mo Mochi Brings Pepperminty Coolness to All Your Cold Weather Cravings
My/Mo Mochi Cool Peppermint is Back Just in Time for Season's Eatings
Nov 16, 2020, 09:00 ET
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream, creator of the modern frozen snack category, is here to chill out this holiday season with limited edition flavor Cool Peppermint. The seasonal flavor comes just in time for hungry mochi lovers everywhere to hunker down for the holidays. Snackers can now find this twist on the classic, wintery flavor in freezer aisles nationwide. And rest assured, no snowmen were harmed in the making of the desquishiously frosty Cool Peppermint My/Mo Mochi.
The taste of the season features a scoop of premium, melty pepperminty ice cream, sprinkled with crunchy, minty bits, all wrapped in pillowy sweet mochi dough. The creamy breeziness of Cool Peppermint My/Mo Mochi will blow mouths' minds and leave mochi lovers merrily yelling Mmmmoreeee!
"Cool Peppermint is a winter wonderland in your mouth," said Russell Barnett, Managing Director and CMO of My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream. "My/Mo Mochi is here to bring the milky, melty magic this holiday season. Home for the holidays never tasted so good!"
Each bite-sized My/Mo Mochi snack contains about 100 calories, is made with the very best ingredients, gluten-free, rBST free and is available in a variety of flavor and textural sensations – including vegan-friendly options – to please every snacker.
My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream Cool Peppermint will be available for a limited time. To find this mouthboggling flavor near you, visit https://www.mymomochi.com/where-to-buy/.
About My/Mo Mochi:
Headquartered in Los Angeles, My/Mo Mochi, creator of the Modern Frozen Snack category, is a mouthboggling, textural experience, taking delicious ice cream and wrapping it in pillowy, sweet rice mochi dough. Available in a variety of fan-favorite flavors, My/Mo Mochi gives snackers a colorful and wonderfully weird snacking experience in a handheld, portion-controlled way. My/Mo Mochi products are always gluten-free, rBST free, and made without GMO ingredients. A variety of non-dairy and vegan offerings, made with creamy dreamy cashew cream, are also available. For more information, please visit www.MyMoMochi.com or come play on Instagram.
