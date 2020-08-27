My/Mo Mochi Celebrates Cool Days and Pillowy Nights with Limited-Edition Fall Flavors
My/Mo Mochi Pumpkin Spice and Apple Pie à la Mode are spicing up the freezer aisle this fall
Aug 27, 2020, 09:00 ET
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- My/Mo Mochi brings a desquishous twist to the fall season with its mouthboggling tastes of autumn! Today, America's fastest-growing frozen novelty announces the availability of two limited-edition favorites, Pumpkin Spice and Apple Pie à la Mode. Inspired by the festive flavors of fall, these offerings combine milky, melty ice cream and pillowy sweet rice mochi dough, giving snackers unprecedented puffnificence just in time for the changing of the seasons.
Get your dose of Fall Feels right from the freezer aisle with My/Mo Mochi's limited-edition flavors:
- Pumpkin Spice My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream – This autumn staple is reimagined with creamy, decadent pumpkin spice ice cream infused with cinnamon, nutmeg and clove spices, all wrapped in a pillowy mochi dough exterior.
- Apple Pie à la Mode My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream – A seasonal twist on My/Mo Mochi tri-textural innovation wrapping a doughy snacking sensation around a scoop of premium vanilla ice cream, coolly hugging a cinnamon apple center.
"FALLelujah! We are all one pillowy step closer to 2021," said Russell Barnett, Managing Director and CMO of My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream. "We are bringing the pumpkin patches and apple orchards right to the freezer this fall season, with seriously snack worthy selections, Pumpkin Spice and Apple Pie à la Mode. So go ahead…Channel the flannel, break out the sweater, jump in the leaves and just fall into fall."
My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream is made with a scoop of premium ice cream and wrapped in delectably, sweet rice mochi dough, creating a fun, portable, hand-held snacking experience. Each bite-sized snack contains about 100 calories, gluten-free and available in a variety of flavor and textural sensations – including vegan-friendly options – to please every snacker.
My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream Pumpkin Spice and Apple Pie à la Mode will be available this September nationwide. Visit https://www.mymomochi.com/where-to-buy to find My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream at a store near you.
About My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream:
Headquartered in Los Angeles, My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream is a mouthboggling, textural experience, taking delicious ice cream and wrapping it in pillowy, sweet rice mochi dough. Available in a variety of fan-favorite flavors, My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream gives snackers a colorful and wonderfully weird snacking experience in a handheld, portion-controlled way. My/Mo Mochi is made from the very best ingredients, always gluten-free and rBST free, with non-dairy and vegan offerings available. For more information, please visit www.MyMoMochi.com or come play with us on Instagram.
SOURCE My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream