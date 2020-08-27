My/Mo Mochi Celebrates Cool Days and Pillowy Nights with Limited-Edition Fall Flavors

Get your dose of Fall Feels right from the freezer aisle with My/Mo Mochi's limited-edition flavors:

Pumpkin Spice My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream – This autumn staple is reimagined with creamy, decadent pumpkin spice ice cream infused with cinnamon, nutmeg and clove spices, all wrapped in a pillowy mochi dough exterior.

Apple Pie à la Mode My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream – A seasonal twist on My/ Mo Mochi tri-textural innovation wrapping a doughy snacking sensation around a scoop of premium vanilla ice cream, coolly hugging a cinnamon apple center.

"FALLelujah! We are all one pillowy step closer to 2021," said Russell Barnett, Managing Director and CMO of My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream. "We are bringing the pumpkin patches and apple orchards right to the freezer this fall season, with seriously snack worthy selections, Pumpkin Spice and Apple Pie à la Mode. So go ahead…Channel the flannel, break out the sweater, jump in the leaves and just fall into fall."

My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream is made with a scoop of premium ice cream and wrapped in delectably, sweet rice mochi dough, creating a fun, portable, hand-held snacking experience. Each bite-sized snack contains about 100 calories, gluten-free and available in a variety of flavor and textural sensations – including vegan-friendly options – to please every snacker.

My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream Pumpkin Spice and Apple Pie à la Mode will be available this September nationwide. Visit https://www.mymomochi.com/where-to-buy to find My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream at a store near you.

About My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream:

Headquartered in Los Angeles, My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream is a mouthboggling, textural experience, taking delicious ice cream and wrapping it in pillowy, sweet rice mochi dough. Available in a variety of fan-favorite flavors, My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream gives snackers a colorful and wonderfully weird snacking experience in a handheld, portion-controlled way. My/Mo Mochi is made from the very best ingredients, always gluten-free and rBST free, with non-dairy and vegan offerings available. For more information, please visit www.MyMoMochi.com or come play with us on Instagram.

SOURCE My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream

Related Links

http://www.mymomochi.com/

