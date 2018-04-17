My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream Expands Partnership with Museum of Ice Cream

My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream, a brand that shares MOIC's love for colorful experience and contrast in lifestyle, is a longstanding partner of the museum. Now partnering in its third iteration of MOIC, My/Mo is served in both the Miami and San Francisco locations and was previously featured in MOIC Los Angeles.

"Museum of Ice Cream has been a great partner for My/Mo and we are excited to continue playing a part in transforming consumer's purpose of play and ice cream experience, in more ways than one," explains Russell Barnett, CMO My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream. "We're delighted to introduce our mochi ice cream to Miami visitors for them to experience firsthand My/Mo's reinvention of the snacking space in a playful and engaging way."

The leading fan-favorite mochi ice cream brand will be served in the Miami museum's Sweet Sculpture Studio. This installation challenges visitors to explore their creativity through interactive building, flavors, treats, and ice cream delights that are as grand and robust as their imagination. Additionally, My/Mo will host a VIP event at the space for select individuals to engage with the mochi ice cream brand in a unique, very My/Mo, way.

MUSEUM OF ICE CREAM

Address: 3400 Collins Ave

Faena District Miami Beach, FL

About Museum of Ice Cream

Founded in 2016, Museum of Ice Cream builds one-of-a-kind, transportive experiences, using digital, environmental and product design in service of imagination, community, and human connection. With every space or item we create, we ignite creativity, protect inclusivity and inspire play, guided by an honest belief that anything is possible and ice cream has the power to change the world.

About My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream

My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream is a fusion of fan favorite flavors of premium ice cream and traditional sweet rice mochi dough, giving snackers a colorful and flavorful new way to experience ice cream. Made from the very best ingredients, gluten free and rBST free, the brand's offerings range from poppable and delicious ice cream wrapped in sweet rice mochi dough to ice cream pints filled with bits of pillowy mochi dough. For more information on My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream, please visit www.mymomochi.com.

