My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream Is Creepin' It Real This Halloween With a Monstrously Massive Mochi Giveaway

No tricks here – beginning Oct. 29, snackers everywhere will have the chance to win the "FrankenFreezer" and massive supply of My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream by visiting @mymomochiicecream on Instagram and sharing their personal favorite "FrankenFlavor" creation – a unique mashup of two or more My/Mo Mochi balls that create a hauntingly good taste bud explosion.

In addition to one grand prize winner, My/Mo Mochi will reward 30 players who share their favorite freaky flavor and tag @mymomochiicecream with a three-month supply of the desquishious, pillowy snack. All 31 lucky winners will walk away with scary amounts of mouthboggling snacks.

"Frank-ly, there was no one more fitting to inspire our monstrous mochi creations than Dr. Frankenstein himself," said Russell Barnett, Managing Director and Chief Marketing Officer of My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream. "With Halloween looking a bit different this year, we wanted to keep our fans snackisfied all season long and knew it was time to bring a monster mashup of mochi to the masses."

How to play:

Step 1: Find your FrankenFlavor on @mymomochiicecream's Instagram stories

Step 2: Freeze frame your desquishious My/ Mo Mochi monster mashup

monster mashup Step 3: Share your FrankenFlavor on your Instagram story and tag @mymomochiicecream

Winners will be announced on Halloween (Oct. 31):

1 grand prize winner will receive a one-of-a-kind FrankenFreezer, fully stocked with a year's supply of My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream

will receive a one-of-a-kind FrankenFreezer, fully stocked with a year's supply of My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream 30 winners will receive a three-month supply of My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream

My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream offers a fun, portable, hand-held playful experience. Each bite-sized snack is available in a variety of exciting flavors to please every snacker, including Sweet Mango, Ripe Strawberry, S'mores, Cookies & Cream and many more. To find your favorite flavor of My/Mo Mochi where you live, please visit www.mymomochi.com/where-to-buy/.

About My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream:

Headquartered in Los Angeles, My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream is a mouthboggling, textural experience, taking delicious ice cream and wrapping it in pillowy, sweet rice mochi dough. Available in a variety of fan-favorite flavors, My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream gives snackers a colorful and wonderfully weird snacking experience in a handheld, portion-controlled way. My/Mo Mochi is made from the very best ingredients, always gluten-free and rBST free, with non-dairy and vegan offerings available. For more information, please visit www.MyMoMochi.com or come play with us on Instagram.

SOURCE My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream

