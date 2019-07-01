My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream Partners with UNIQLO to Throw the Ultimate National Ice Cream Day Party

Shoppers at nine U.S. UNIQLO stores across New York City, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Washington D.C., Boston, Seattle and Chicago, will be treated to their choice of My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream. Throughout the day people can experience My/Mo's classic mochi ice cream offerings like Sweet Mango and Ripe Strawberry as well as flavors from the brand's new triple layer variety like S'mores and Vanilla Blueberry, which feature a texturally tantalizing core. My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream will be handed out for free at each of the below locations from 11:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M on July 21 st . Ice Cream lovers are invited to stop by to join in the celebrations:

New York City :

UNIQLO 5 th Avenue (666 5 th Ave.)

Avenue (666 5 Ave.)

UNIQLO SoHo (546 Broadway)

Los Angeles :

: UNIQLO Beverly Center (8500 Beverly Blvd.)



UNIQLO The BLOC (700 Flower St.)

San Francisco :

: UNIQLO Union Square (111 Powell St.)

Washington D.C. :

: UNIQLO Union Station

Boston :

: UNIQLO Faneuil Hall (245 Quincy Market )

) Seattle :

: UNIQLO Southcenter (141 Southcenter Mall)

Chicago :

: UNIQLO Michigan Avenue (830 Michigan Ave.)

"UNIQLO is an authentic and natural partner for us this National Ice Cream Day. My/Mo and UNIQLO are each disrupting our respective industries with new takes on snacking and fashion," said Russell Barnett, CMO of My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream. "UNIQLO shares in our love of color and play and we're ready to bring this energy and enthusiasm to snackers across the country."

The fun won't stop with in-store treats! To keep the celebration going beyond National Ice Cream Day, shoppers can enter to win a year's supply of My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream, a $500 UNIQLO shopping spree, and other exciting prizes.

For more information on My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream and UNIQLO, please visit www.mymomochi.com and www.uniqlo.com.

About My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream

Headquartered in Los Angeles, My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream is a miraculous match of magnificent mochi dough with marvelously mouthwatering ice cream. Available in a variety of fan favorite flavors, My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream gives snackers a colorful and flavorful new way to experience ice cream in a handheld, naturally portion controlled way. Made from the very best ingredients, always gluten free and rBST free, My/Mo's offerings range from poppable and delicious ice cream wrapped in sweet rice mochi dough with dairy and vegan offerings, as well as the delectable My/Mo Ice Cream pints filled with pillowy mochi bits.

About UNIQLO LifeWear



Apparel that comes from the Japanese values of simplicity, quality and longevity. Designed to be of the time and for the time, LifeWear is made with such modern elegance that it becomes the building blocks of each individual's style. A perfect shirt that is always being made more perfect. The simplest design hiding the most thoughtful and modern details. The best in fit and fabric made to be affordable and accessible to all. LifeWear is clothing that is constantly being innovated, bringing more warmth, more lightness, better design, and better comfort to people's lives.



About UNIQLO and Fast Retailing

UNIQLO is a brand of Fast Retailing Co., Ltd., a leading Japanese retail holding company with global headquarters in Tokyo, Japan. UNIQLO is the largest of eight brands in the Fast Retailing Group, the others being GU, Theory, Helmut Lang, PLST (Plus T), Comptoir des Cotonniers, Princesse tam.tam and J Brand. With global sales of approximately 2.13 trillion yen for the 2018 fiscal year ending August 31, 2018 (US $19.17 billion, calculated in yen using the end of August 2018 rate of $1 = 111.1 yen), Fast Retailing is one of the world's largest apparel retail companies, and UNIQLO is Japan's leading specialty retailer.

UNIQLO continues to open large-scale stores in some of the world's most important cities and locations, as part of its ongoing efforts to solidify its status as a global brand. Today the company has more than 2,000 stores in 22 markets including Japan. In alphabetical order, the other markets are Australia, Belgium, Canada, China, Denmark, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Netherlands, Philippines, Russia, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Taiwan, Thailand, U.K. and U.S. In addition, UNIQLO established a social business in Bangladesh together with the Grameen Bank in 2010, and today there are several Grameen-UNIQLO stores in Dhaka.

With a corporate statement committed to changing clothes, changing conventional wisdom and change the world, Fast Retailing is dedicated to creating great clothing with new and unique value to enrich the lives of people everywhere. For more information about UNIQLO and Fast Retailing, please visit www.uniqlo.com and www.fastretailing.com.

