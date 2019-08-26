My/Mo Mochi is Turning Fall's Favorite Flavors Into A Creamy, Chewy Snacking Sensation

Just in time for the changing of the seasons, the newest varieties of everyone's favorite poppable and portable snack will be hitting shelves in early September to blow your mouth's mind and give you all the fall feels. No need to wait for the pumpkin patches and apple orchards to open up, just head to your nearest freezer aisle, grab a box of My/Mo and stock up on the season's must-have snack. The limited-edition offerings include:

Pumpkin Spice: The autumn staple is reimagined with creamy, decadent pumpkin spice ice cream infused with cinnamon, nutmeg, and clove spices all wrapped in a pillowy mochi dough exterior.

Apple Pie á la Mode: My/Mo's tri-textural innovation gets a seasonal twist by wrapping a doughy snacking sensation around a scoop of premium vanilla ice cream hugging a cinnamon apple center.

In just over two years, My/Mo has taken the frozen snacks space by storm, rising to category leader with an 80% market share and launching innovations spanning texture, flavor and ingredients to heighten the consumer experience.

"There is no better time of year to bring play to people's world," said Russell Barnett, CMO. "These super fun, limited-time additions to the My/Mo Mochi portfolio bring fans a chewy, gooey, fall-themed adventure for their mouths like they've never experienced before!"

The limited-edition flavors will be popping onto shelves in retail packs of 6 for $5.99 in early September 2019 at Target and other fine retailers.

About My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream

Headquartered in Los Angeles, My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream is a miraculous match of magnificent mochi dough with marvelously mouthwatering ice cream. Available in a variety of fan favorite flavors, My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream gives snackers a colorful and flavorful new way to experience ice cream in a handheld, naturally portion controlled way. Made from the very best ingredients, always gluten free and rBST free, My/Mo's offerings range from poppable and delicious ice cream wrapped in sweet rice mochi dough with dairy and vegan offerings, as well as the delectable My/Mo Ice Cream pints filled with pillowy mochi bits. These mind-blowing snacks come from master mochi makers who methodically mix and meld the mushy mochi with milky, melty ice cream. The result? A majestic marriage of mesmerizing flavors that'll make you say, "Mmmmore!" For more information visit www.mymomochi.com.

