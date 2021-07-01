My/Mochi Gives Free Ice Cream in Exchange for "Mmm Faces"

My/Mochi's Mmm Face campaign challenges mochi lovers to embrace the feeling of biting into My/Mochi and showing the world the face you make when experiencing total, uncontrollable ecstasy, while your brain is transported to that ooey-gooey, out-of-this-world fantasyland. Everyone who shows off their Mmm Face by sharing on their social channels will receive a free box of My/Mochi Ice Cream and will also be entered in a sweepstakes for the chance to win a one-year supply of My/Mochi, just in time to celebrate National Ice Cream Day on July 18.

How it works:

Everybody gets a free box of My/Mochi! All you have to do is post a picture or video of your Mmm Face, preferably biting a My/Mochi, use the hashtag #MyMochiMmmface and tag @MyMochi on Instagram or TikTok and/or tag @mymochiicecream on Facebook or Twitter.

Every Mmm Face posted serves as one entry for the chance to win one year's worth of My/Mochi. At the end of National Ice Cream Month, 10 lucky posters will be selected at random to each win a year's supply of My/Mochi ice cream.

You'll receive instructions for how to claim your free box of My/Mochi via DM within three days of posting, and winners of the giveaway will be notified in early August.

To keep the steamy celebrations going, My/Mochi is making its OnlyFans debut as the first brand to ever partner with OnlyFans creators. Users of the platform will have exclusive access to My/Mochi's creamiest, dreamiest snacking content – and we promise, it will leave mouths watering.

"National Ice Cream Day is our favorite day of the entire year and we wanted to celebrate all month long— so we're heating things up with an all new kind of pillowy talk! We're challenging snackers to show us what My/Mochi's desquishiousness does for them by sharing their Mmm Face with the world – even if that means getting a little NSFW," said Russell Barnett, managing director and CMO, My/Mochi Ice Cream. "Our fans clamor for close up, mochi-ball-on-mochi-ball content, so this year, we're giving the people what they want and taking never before seen My/Mochi content to the OnlyFans platform, offering a curious glimpse into our most droolworthy side."

The Mmm Face challenge follows the recent launch of My/Mochi's first ever national advertising campaign, "Melt Your Mouth's Mind," which similarly focuses on the intense feels of eating mochi and the short, inward moments of desquishious abandon that your face can't hide.

My/Mochi Ice Cream creates a fun, portable, hand-held snacking experience with each bite-sized mochi ball containing about 100 calories, while being gluten-free, free from GMO ingredients and available in a variety of flavors. Mochi lovers looking to limit their dairy consumption can also taste My/Mochi's newest offering, My/Mochi Frozen Oat Milk Dessert , available nationwide this Fall.

For more information on the Mmm Face campaign, visit www.mymochi.com/mmmface and be sure to check out My/Mochi's OnlyFans page at https://onlyfans.com/mymochi for National Ice Cream Month content. See official giveaway rules here.

About My/Mochi Ice Cream

Headquartered in Los Angeles, My/Mochi, creator of the Modern Frozen Snack category, is a mouthboggling, textural experience, taking premium ice cream and wrapping it in pillowy, sweet rice mochi dough. Available in a variety of fan-favorite flavors, My/Mochi gives snackers a colorful and wonderfully weird snacking experience in a handheld, portion-controlled way. My/Mochi products are made with real ingredients, always gluten-free, rBST free, made without soy and no GMO ingredients. A variety of non-dairy and vegan offerings are also available. Come play with us on Instagram , TikTok , Facebook , Twitter and now OnlyFans.

SOURCE My/Mochi Ice Cream