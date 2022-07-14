MY/MOCHI ICE CREAM JOINS THE BIGGEST NAMES IN NASCAR WHILE SERVING UP COOL DOUGHY MOCHI BALLS AND HOT LAPS ON NATIONAL ICE CREAM DAY

MY/MOCHI ICE CREAM CELEBRATES NATIONAL ICE CREAM DAY WITH FIRST-EVER NASCAR APPEARANCE AT THE AMBETTER 301

LOS ANGELES, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern frozen snack company, My/Mochi, in celebration of National Ice Cream Day, announced today their attendance and sponsorship as the primary partner, with primary logo placement, of the NASCAR Cup Series' No. 78 Ford Mustang for the Ambetter 301 at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway, July 17 on National Ice Cream Day. The My/Mochi car is sure to win with fans both on and off the track.

My/Mochi Ice Cream NASCAR Cup Series

To highlight one of the most important and celebrated holidays each summer season, this year on National Ice Cream Day, My/Mochi serves NASCAR fans an eyeful, as well as mouthful, of ice-cold treats as they join the team at Live Fast Motorsports to combine one of the hottest NASCAR race teams with the coolest frozen snacks, My/Mochi Ice Cream. As a colorful brand for colorful people, fans will be delighted to see the eyepopping purpinkle car adorned with milky, melts mochi ice cream balls speeding around the track this Sunday.

My/Mochi Ice Cream and the Live Fast Motorsports Team showcase their mind-blowing mouthfuls at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Fans should not be shocked if NASCAR drivers expected this weekend such as Bubba Watson and Kyle Busch are spotted mid-race making an extra Pit-Stop looking to cool down with a cool, doughy, My/Mochi ice cream snack!

"There is nothing better than cool doughy mochi balls and hot laps," said Russell Barnett, Managing Director of My/Mochi Ice Cream. "Being credited as the inventors of mochi ice cream, we're excited to be part of this fantastic event and celebrate National Ice Cream Day with NASCAR fans in New Hampshire and around the country."

"Live Fast Motorsports is super excited to partner with My/Mochi Ice Cream for the New Hampshire race this weekend," said CEO of Live Fast Motorsports, Jessica McLeod. "I'm a snacker and My/Mochi has me hooked. My personal favorite flavor is strawberry... it's perfect for summer. Our team looks forward to seeing My/Mochi on the No. 78 Ford Mustang!"

Live Fast Motorsports and My/Mochi Ice Cream are eager for this weekend's race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. My/Mochi Ice Cream is the perfect way to enjoy a cold trackside treat to beat the summer heat. For more information about My/Mochi Ice Cream, please visit www.mymochi.com. Tune-in to watch the Ambetter 301 on Sun. July 17, 2022, at 3 PM EST on USA Network.

About My/Mochi Ice Cream

Headquartered in Los Angeles, My/Mochi, creator of the Modern Frozen Snack category, is a mouthboggling, textural experience, taking premium ice cream and wrapping it in pillowy, sweet rice mochi dough. Available in a variety of fan-favorite flavors, My/Mochi gives snackers a colorful and wonderfully weird snacking experience in a handheld, portion-controlled way. My/Mochi products are made with real ingredients, always gluten-free, rBST-free, made without soy and no GMO ingredients. A variety of non-dairy and vegan offerings are also available. Come play with us on Instagram , TikTok, Facebook , and Twitter .

About Live Fast Motorsports:

Live Fast Motorsports is a single-car Ford Mustang team based in Mooresville, NC., competing in the NASCAR Cup Series under the No. 78. The team is co-owned by B.J. McLeod and Matt Tifft. B.J. McLeod also serves as the team's driver. Jessica McLeod, CEO of Live Fast Motorsports, gives a progressive outlook in breaking down barriers in the sport of NASCAR and inspiring opportunities for women in the sport for generations to come.

SOURCE My/Mochi