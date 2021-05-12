My/Mochi Ice Cream Soothes Snackers' Wanderlust with Three New Globally Inspired Flavors

Missing vacation? Nagging wanderlust? Fear not, these three new freezer teasers are available nationwide now to ease that travel ache and bring the joyplayful adventures of summer straight to your door!

Coconut My/Mochi Ice Cream – Breezy premium ice cream wrapped in pillowy, sweet rice dough, Coconut My/Mochi is straight up paradise in your mouth, featuring cool, creamy flavor with tongue-teasing coconut bits for the ultimate textural experience

Sweet and creamy meets melty and dreamy. Horchata My/Mochi sweet dreams meet cinnamon sensation in this south-of-the-border refresher Guava My/Mochi Ice Cream – Bursts of fruity, flirty ice cream cradled in a hammock of pillowy, sweet rice dough, Guava My/Mochi puts you on a plane to destination desquishious

"When it comes to blowing mouths' minds, today's snacker gets the magic of My/Mochi Ice Cream and we're constantly talking with them to learn about the flavors and snacking experiences they're dreaming up," said Craig Berger, CEO of My/Mochi Ice Cream. "These new globally inspired My/Mochi Ice Cream flavors– Coconut, Horchata and Guava – offer the textural explosion of flavor that all pandemic-fatigued consumers are wanderlusting after. The flavors capture the milky, melty blending of cultures My/Mochi fans love."

My/Mochi Ice Cream creates a fun, portable, hand-held snacking experience with each bite-sized mochi ball containing about 100 calories while being gluten-free, free from GMO ingredients and available in a variety of flavors.

The brand recently announced, its non-dairy and vegan line will swap out cashew cream to oat milk to create My/Mochi Oat Milk Frozen Dessert, making My/Mochi the first mochi ice cream brand to go all in on oats. The new line gives mochi ice cream lovers the same pillowy, desquishious texture and marvelously mouthwatering taste they have come to expect, and gives even more snackers the chance to boggle their mouths' minds with allergen-friendly ingredients.

My/Mochi Ice Cream Coconut, Horchata and Guava are available in select retailers nationwide. Visit www.mymochi.com/where-to-buy to find My/Mochi Ice Cream near you.

About My/Mochi Ice Cream

Headquartered in Los Angeles, My/Mochi, creator of the Modern Frozen Snack category, is a mouthboggling, textural experience, taking premium ice cream and wrapping it in pillowy, sweet rice mochi dough. Available in a variety of fan-favorite flavors, My/Mochi gives snackers a colorful and wonderfully weird snacking experience in a handheld, portion-controlled way. My/Mochi products are made with real ingredients, always gluten-free, rBST free, made without soy and no GMO ingredients. A variety of non-dairy and vegan offerings, are also available. Come play with us on Instagram and TikTok.

