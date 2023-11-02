My/Mochi™ Introduces the First and Only Pickle Mochi Ice Cream for National Pickle Day

The Limited Edition Dill-icious Frozen Treat Will Be Available Online and in Select Stores Beginning November 1 While Supplies Last

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The hot pickle trend is making its way to the freezer with My/Mochi mochi ice cream! The original mochi ice cream company is introducing the world's first and only Classic Pickle mochi ice cream in celebration of National Pickle Day, which falls on November 14, 2023.

This frozen, creamy twist on the 'pickle ball' wraps pickle-y sweet premium ice cream in soft mochi dough for a dill-iciously chill and chewy experience that fits right in the palm of your hand.

My/Mochi launches LIMITED EDITION Classic Pickle Mochi Ice Cream for National Pickle Day. Visit www.mymochi.com to purchase.
"My/Mochi is all about stretching the possibilities of what can be done with mochi, so we are constantly looking at the trends and flavors people are buzzing about to bring more fun and flavor to the ice cream category," said Brigette Wolf, Chief Marketing Officer, My/Mochi. "The pickle trend is so hot right now, so we thought, 'let's do something cool,' that only we could pull off in a way that would be premium and delicious. We're pretty tickled about our pickle product and hope others are too!"

My/Mochi Classic Pickle mochi ice cream is gluten free, nut free, contains no artificial ingredients and is only 80 calories per serving. The limited-edition treat is available online at www.mymochi.com and at select retailers in California.

About My/Mochi

My/Mochi is the original mochi ice cream company, founded in the 1990's by a Japanese baker and American entrepreneur who set up a small shop in Los Angeles, California's Little Tokyo. Since then, the brand has evolved and grown to be the world's largest producer of mochi ice cream. It is available in more than twenty flavors – including Cookies & Cream, Strawberry, Double Chocolate, Mango and S'Mores, as well as dairy-free options and Smoothies. All My/Mochi ice cream is soy free, made with milk containing no rBST and non-GMO ingredients. My/Mochi is available at retailers nationwide. Find out more at www.mymochi.com and follow us on Instagram and TikTok.

SOURCE My/Mochi

