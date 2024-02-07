MyMochi™ Launches NEW Waffle Bites Just in Time for Valentine's Day

News provided by

My/Mochi

07 Feb, 2024, 08:02 ET

Original Mochi Ice Cream Brand Reimagines Traditional Waffles with "No Syrup Required" Mini Mochi Waffles; Celebrates the Love with Valentine's Day Giveaway

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MyMochi™, the first brand to spark the world's love affair with mochi ice cream, is at it again. The brand has now found a way to stretch the possibilities of mochi to reimagine waffles! MyMochi Waffle Bites are the first-ever frozen waffles made with the sweet rice flour used in traditional mochi. The ready-to-eat snacks can simply be thawed or briefly heated in the microwave – and don't need any syrup – making it possible to enjoy waffles on-the-go, any time!

Continue Reading
MyMochi launches Waffle Bites, the first bite-sized waffles made with sweet rice dough used in traditional mochi. The easily thawed and heated, no syrup needed frozen snacks bring a fun new, chewy twist to the traditional waffle experience. MyMochi Waffle Bites are available in Original, Blueberry and Cinnamon in select retailers. Visit mymochi.com.
MyMochi is giving away 29 FREE Waffle Bites for this "Leap Year Valentines Day". Visit mymochi.com to enter.
"MyMochi has been at the forefront of merging Japanese heritage with snacking culture," said Brigette Wolf, CMO, MyMochi. "MyMochi fans are always looking for more ways to snack on mochi and using it to put a fun twist on everyday food like waffles enables us to introduce even more people to the unique mochi experience."

As a heartfelt thank you to mochi lovers and brand super fans, MyMochi is giving away 29 FREE boxes of Waffle Bites in honor of this Valentine's Day happening in a leap year. Simply log on to www.mymochi.com and enter to be among the first to experience love at first waffle bite!

MyMochi Waffle Bites come in three flavors: Original, Blueberry and Cinnamon. These lightly sweetened snacks are perfectly portioned into individual bites, gluten free and contain no artificial ingredients. They are currently rolling out in select Harris Teeter, Meijer, Shop Rite and Smart & Final stores across the Northeast with a suggested retail price of between $5.99 - $6.99.

About MyMochi
MyMochi™ is the original and largest producer of mochi ice cream in the United States. It is available in over 25 countries and in more than 20 flavors – including Cookie Dough, Strawberry, Double Chocolate, Cookies & Cream and Mango, as well as dairy-free options and Smoothies.  MyMochi ice cream contains no artificials and is made with milk containing no rBST and non-GMO ingredients. MyMochi is available at retailers nationwide. Find out more at www.mymochi.com and follow us on Instagram and TikTok.

SOURCE My/Mochi

