My/Mochi™ Makes the Holidays "Joyfully Chill" With the Launch of Three NEW Flavors: Hot Cocoa with Marshmallows, Sugar Cookie and Gingerbread

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- There is so much more to be "Joyfully Chill" about this holiday season with the launch of My/Mochi's™ three new ice cream flavors – Hot Cocoa with Marshmallows, Sugar Cookie and Gingerbread.

The original and largest mochi ice cream brand is also bringing back fan favorites Pumpkin Spice, Apple Pie á la Mode and Cool Peppermint.

"My/Mochi is all about stretching the possibilities of what's possible with mochi, and this time of year gives us so much runway to have fun with new flavors," says Brigette Wolf, Chief Marketing Officer, My/Mochi. "This year's line-up is the largest ever with 6 flavors rolling out between September and December that deliver the warmth and comfort associated with holiday traditions in a creamy, cool, delicious ice cream treat."

Like all My/Mochi ice creams, the new varieties are made by wrapping premium ice cream in sweet, soft dough to deliver a delicious dual texture in a perfectly portioned snack of 90 calories or less. They are naturally gluten free and contain no artificial ingredients.

Below is a taste of this year's holiday line-up:

Pumpkin Spice: one of the most fun, popular fall favorites My/Mochi style – we combine cinnamon pumpkin spice ice cream and graham cracker pieces

Apple Pie á La Mode : a twist on the dessert tradition that requires not baking - we take cinnamon spice apple filling and perfectly place it in the center of vanilla ice cream

Hot Cocoa with Marshmallows: you'll want to fill your mugs with these - we combine hot cocoa ice cream with marshmallow bits for a cool take on the comfort of cocoa

Sugar Cookie: we've transformed one of the most iconic holiday cookies into a chill treat – we combine sugar cookie ice cream with pieces of sugar cookies – wonder if Santa will prefer these?

Gingerbread: you'll be taken back to holiday stories and the iconic warm, iconic spice notes of gingerbread with our own gingerbread ice cream

Cool Peppermint: Think soft, creamy candy cane – we combine creamy peppermint ice cream with minty bits – don't try to hang them on the tree though

My/Mochi Pumpkin Spice and Apple Pie á La Mode will be available nationwide beginning in September through October; Hot Cocoa with Marshmallows, Sugar Cookie and Cool Peppermint will roll out in late October through December; and Gingerbread will be available exclusively at Target beginning in late October.

All My/Mochi ice creams retail for an average price of $5.99 for a six-count box.

About My/Mochi

My/Mochi™ is the original mochi ice cream company, founded in the 1990's by a Japanese baker and American entrepreneur who set up a small shop in Los Angeles, California's Little Tokyo. Since then, the brand has evolved and grown to be the world's largest producer of mochi ice cream. It is available in more than twenty flavors – including Cookies & Cream, Strawberry, Cookie Dough and Mango as well as dairy-free Chocolate and Strawberry. All My/Mochi ice cream is soy free, made with milk containing no rBST and non-GMO ingredients. My/Mochi is available at retailers nationwide. Find out more at www.mymochi.com and follow us on Instagram and TikTok

