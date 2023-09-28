My/Mochi™'s Cool Peppermint Mochi Ice Cream is Back for the Holidays Along with NEW Cookie Dough

Varieties will be Available in Select Retailers Nationwide Beginning Mid-October

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tis the season to be joyfully chilling with My/Mochi™! Just in time for the winter holidays the world's largest mochi ice cream producer is bringing back its Cool Peppermint mochi ice cream – and introducing what's sure to be a cookie lovers' favorite – Cookie Dough.  

These new flavors add to the earlier fall limited launch of Pumpkin Spice and Apple Pie a lá Mode.

My/Mochi Cool Peppermint mochi ice cream is back for the holidays! Creamy peppermint ice cream and minty bits wrapped in pilowy rice dough is like a joyfully chill candy cane!
My/Mochi launches NEW Cookie Dough mochi ice cream with real chunks of cookie dough. Perfect for holiday cookie season.
Cool Peppermint's creamy peppermint ice cream with minty bits wrapped in sweet, pillowy mochi rice dough is almost like having a soft, chewy, icy cool candy cane.

NEW Cookie Dough wraps cookie flavored ice cream, chocolatey chips and chunks of real cookie dough in the brand's signature mochi – and is the first variety to include 'bakery mix ins.'

"Holidays are all about fun and family, but let's face it, sometimes we need a little snack to keep us joyfully chill" says Brigette Wolf, Chief Marketing Officer, My/Mochi. "Our Cool Peppermint and Cookie Dough mochi ice creams are the perfect way to get a taste of these iconic holiday flavors - with only 90 calories. They're also perfect sweet treats for family gatherings - and maybe even something 'new' to leave out for Santa?!"

My/Mochi Cool Peppermint and Cookie Dough ice creams are available at select retailers nationwide for an average price of $5.99 for a six-count box.

About My/Mochi

My/Mochi™ is the original mochi ice cream company, founded in the 1990's by a Japanese baker and American entrepreneur who set up a small shop in Los Angeles, California's Little Tokyo. Since then, the brand has evolved and grown to be the world's largest producer of mochi ice cream. It is available in more than twenty flavors – including Cookies & Cream, Strawberry, Double Chocolate, Mango and S'Mores, as well as dairy-free options and Smoothies. All My/Mochi ice cream is soy free, made with milk containing no rBST and non-GMO ingredients. My/Mochi is available at retailers nationwide. Find out more at www.mymochi.com and follow us on Instagram and TikTok

