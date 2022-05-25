MyMRPlace Inc launches flowres.io - A next gen project management tool for qualitative market researchers with free video conferencing abilities

Qualitative research practitioners spend 60% of their daily time on project management. Time is their inventory. flowres helps qualitative research practitioners save time through its integration and collaboration abilities. flowres is designed based on nudge principles and is easy to use and fully secure. Each company(domain) gets its own microdomain with flowres,

LEWES, Del., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- myMRPlace Inc today announced flowres.io, a new project management platform for qualitative research agencies. flowres is a supplier and project management tool designed for qualitative research practitioners to make qualitative project management stress-free by standardizing, automating, and streamlining key qualitative research processes and offers a new way for Qualitative researchers to execute qualitative research and save 40% time. Flowres has free video-conferencing facilities and valuable features like Interpretation, automated transcript, respondent scheduling, respondent reminders and automatic technical compatibility checks.

flowres creates a common workflow through the integration of email, Zoom and other qualitative research tools to create a seamless project management experience," says Jiten Madia, CEO of myMRPlace Inc

Features and benefits of flowres include:

Email (Gmail and Outlook) integration via extension

Zoom Integration to ensure joint management of fieldwork

Free video conferencing facilities

Flowres is free forever for up to a team size of 3 users and available starting 25th May. You can add unlimited suppliers (People outside your organisation) to collaborate with as a user. Flowres is priced at 25 USD per user beyond 3 team members. For more information on flowres, visit https://flowres.io/

About myMRPlace Inc



myMRPlace is a restech company with other websites like www.myMRPlace.com and mytranscriptionplace.com. myMRPlace has served more than 200 customers across 6 countries and has suppliers across 80+ countries. myMRPlace did GMV of around half a million for the year ending March 22.

