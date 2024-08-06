MyMugShot.com Announces Launch of Mugs, Mutts and Meows Contest, Celebrating America's Cutest and Funniest Pets

DURHAM, N.C., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MyMugShot.com, a creative hub for custom mug designs, today announced the start of its new Mugs, Mutts and Meows competition, a fun-filled contest that celebrates America's cutest—and funniest—pets.

Starting on August 1 and running through August 31, pet owners are being encouraged to take snaps of their furry friend's antics and print them on a unique, mugshot-themed mug on the MyMugShot.com website.

Participants will automatically be entered into a draw to win two free mugs. The winning design will be judged on the cuteness of the image and overall design.

"Even the most well-behaved pet has a mischievous side, and at MyMugShot.com, that's what we want to celebrate with Mugs, Mutts and Meows," said Sam Krain, Founder of MyMugShot.com. "This contest is our way of appreciating the joy and laughter that pets bring into our lives. We're excited to see all the adorable contenders—and showcase the winning mugshots that capture the essence of pet cuteness."

To enter Mugs, Mutts and Meows, contestants simply visit MyMugShot.com to design and order a high-quality ceramic custom mug with a cute and funny picture of their pet. Once the order is placed, the mug design will automatically be entered into the contest, with one lucky winner receiving two complimentary custom mugs from the sites. Pet owners and pet lovers alike are welcome to join; all that is needed is an adorable pet photo.

The Mugs, Mutts and Meows contest celebrates the antics that pets get up to while offering pet owners a creative outlet to express their love and affection for their furry friends. Whether it's the sly smirk of a sneaky cat or the guilt-stricken expression of a dog caught biting into a forbidden meal, custom pet mugshot coffee mugs are a great way to recall fond memories with a smile.

"We love seeing the whimsical designs that people come up with—and with pets, there is so much love and appreciation captured in their portraits," added Krain. "And, let's be honest—who doesn't want to start their day with a one-of-a-kind coffee mug that's filled with happy memories of their best friend?"

To start making a custom printed mug and enter the Mugs, Mutts and Meows competition, visit MyMugShot.com and start using the site's intuitive editing tool. The site is free to use until a custom mug print is ordered. The winners will be announced by email after the closing of the competition.

For all general and media inquiries, contact Sam Krain at [email protected] or call +1 857-597-1217.

About MyMugshot.com

MyMugShot.com's personalized mugs add a touch of fun to everyone's daily coffee – just upload a photo, choose a background, and order a unique, high-quality mug. Great for people and naughty pets, MyMugShot.com turns mugs into memories. For more information, visit www.mymugshot.com.

