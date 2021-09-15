mymuse® Organic Enhanced Waters And Teas Launch With Social Media Megastars

The delicious USDA-certified organic beverages contain the tried-and-true, most sought-after ingredients known to contribute to better health and immunity support, including clinically proven amounts of zinc as well as elderberry and antioxidant vitamins A, C and E. The brand's mission to inspire consumers will be amplified by its TikTok star partners –– The D'Amelio family. Marc, Heidi, Dixie and Charli partnered with my muse upon hearing of its uplifting mission; to not only support consumers in their pursuit of a healthy life, but in pursuit of their passions on their own terms.

"I was immediately drawn to mymuse's mission to help people pursue what inspires them and encourage them to do whatever it takes to get there," said Charli D'Amelio, mymuse partner and social media phenomenon. "I feel very fortunate to be a creator myself who took a nontraditional route, so naturally, I loved the idea of getting involved with mymuse and helping others do the same, while supporting overall health so that nothing gets in their way. Plus, the fact that mymuse is so delicious made it a no-brainer."

In tandem with its product launch, mymuse and the D'Amelio family will also launch "The Inspiration Foundation," a program that will award a total of $100,000 to creators over the remainder of 2021, helping to remove financial barriers to achieving their dreams. To apply to receive the funds, consumers will need to create a TikTok that illustrates their passion, showcasing mymuse in the video. After the entry period, the D'Amelio family will select the five winners from a field of finalists. Details on the contest, including rules and eligibility are available on mymuseorganic.com .

The five lucky recipients will receive $20,000 each to pursue their creative aspirations –– whether it be dancing, singing, acting, fashion, or another creative endeavor. In addition to the monetary prize, winners will be brought into the D'Amelio fold, benefitting from mentorship and access to a professional network, such as coaches, teachers, agents, and more, that will help them bring their dreams to fruition. They'll each also get to select a creative arts charity who will receive a donation from mymuse in their names.

Much of the impetus for creating mymuse for Collins was to meet the ever-evolving needs of consumers, especially since the start of the pandemic.

"Today's buyers are looking for better-for-you options that support a mission larger than themselves," said Collins. "This is why we created mymuse. We want to meet the consumer demand for immunity-supporting options, without compromising taste or ingredients, as well as bring more positivity into the world where we can. The D'Amelio family recognized this in mymuse's mission to support creators and knew immediately that it would speak to their audience. We are incredibly grateful for their support in helping us spread the word about mymuse and The Inspiration Foundation – they really embody the sentiment that if you put your mind to something, nothing can hold you back."

mymuse is low sugar, low calorie and most importantly, full of flavor. The line consists of five flavors of enhanced water, including Watermelon, Blueberry Pom Açai, Blood Orange Citrus, Coconut Colada, and Peach Mango, plus five flavors of enhanced tea, including Lemon Black Tea, Lemon Honey Green Tea, Peach Black Tea, Raspberry Green Tea and Sweet Black Brewed Tea. Moreover, mymuse organic bottles have 40-45% less plastic than leading competitors and are BPA free and 100% recyclable. The functional line of immunity-supporting beverages is available for purchase with free nationwide shipping on mymuseorganic.com as well as for $2.49 per bottle nationally at Sprouts Farmers Markets and across select retailers in New York with additional national retailers rolling out in 2022.

To learn more about mymuse organic, visit www.mymuseorganic.com and follow @mymuseorganic on Instagram and TikTok. Interested retailers, please contact [email protected].

About mymuse : Faced with a global pandemic in 2020, serial beverage entrepreneur Lance Collins set out to create mymuse Organic, a line of functional immunity-supporting beverages scientifically formulated with zinc, elderberry and antioxidants, with the goal to contribute to better health and bring positivity and inspiration to all. mymuse organic features a line of organic enhanced teas and waters with the attributes today's consumers are looking for: USDA organic-certification and low sugar (no added sugars). mymuse organic is available in 10 delicious flavors (5 enhanced teas, 5 enhanced waters) in 16.9oz bottles that, due to an innovative production process, use 40-45% less plastic than the leading competitors. mymuse organic provides functional hydration to support you in what moves you and is available nationally at Sprouts Farmers Market, across quality retailers in the New York region, as well at mymuseorganic.com .

