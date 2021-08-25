Mynaric Releases Next Generation Ultra-fast, Scalable Optical Communications Terminal for Satellite Applications

"There is a growing need for high-performance, high-bandwidth, secure and reliable connectivity in and from space," said Bulent Altan, CEO of Mynaric. "With our newest generation space product we are proud to be part of the formula for creating solutions addressing this need. CONDOR Mk3 terminals can be serially produced, ensuring affordability and allowing for large-scale deployment with short lead times for a variety of space applications."

Key to the Mk3's entry into the market is its scalability of both speed and production. With configurable data rate speeds between 100 Mbps and 100 Gbps, the terminal ensures both standardized compatibility with the SDA's requirements and delivers higher speeds for different missions. Additionally, Mynaric's commitment and investment to increased production capabilities in the United States and Germany ensures a scalably-manufactured terminal delivering on both short lead times and affordability.

"We are incredibly proud to have already secured a lead customer before even having officially launched our next generation CONDOR terminal, today," said Tina Ghataore , Chief Commercial Officer of Mynaric. " The Space Development Agency's intent to use their Transport Layer satellites to receive data directly in space opens up completely new channels for commercial satellite operators. We are happy to be able to support such missions and more with our newest generation CONDOR terminal."

Using best-in-class design, the CONDOR Mk3 realized significant size, weight, power and performance advantages over its product predecessors, including:

Optical Head mass and size reduced by 30% compared to Mk2

Optimized power consumption

Flexible data rate coverage from 100 Mbps up to 100 Gbps

Link distances beyond 7,500 km

Full compliance with SDA Tranche 0 and Tranche 1 OISL Standard in the same terminal

Adaptable to flat-panel satellite designs

Detailed technical specifications can be requested from the CONDOR Mk3 product page . To learn more about Mynaric and its expanding presence in the US, please visit mynaric.com .

About Mynaric

Mynaric (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: M0Y, ISIN: DE000A0JCY11) produces the optical fiber for the skies and, as a pioneer of laser communication, enables extremely fast and secure wireless data transmission between aircraft, drones and satellites. Globally, the need for fast and ubiquitous network connectivity is advancing inexorably. Data networks such as the internet are now largely based on infrastructure on the ground which cannot be expanded arbitrarily for legal, economic or logistical reasons. The future, therefore, calls for an expansion of the existing network infrastructure into air and space. Mynaric provides laser communication products to establish the necessary data highways for telecommunication constellations in air and space. For more information, visit mynaric.com .

