"Castle was widely considered one of the top candidates to reinvent the residential property management industry," said Colin Wiel, Co-founder and CTO of Mynd. "Scott led the creation of the advanced technology platform that powered Castle's tech enabled service. We look forward to benefiting from Scott's deep experience."

Prior to joining Mynd, Lowe co-founded Rebirth Realty in conjunction with his work as a Venture for America Fellow. At Rebirth, Lowe raised funds to acquire and transform an abandoned Detroit mansion into a home for future Venture for America fellows. One of Venture America's inaugural fellows, Lowe built a web-based, mobile marketplace to streamline the process of matching new fellows with VFA companies. Lowe has held numerous software engineering positions for technology companies including Digerati and Chalkfly, where he developed the company's first mobile-responsive storefront.

About Mynd

Mynd is headquartered in Oakland, CA and was co-founded by Doug Brien and Colin Wiel, both of whom are experts in the real estate and technology industries and pioneered the single-family rental industry by founding Waypoint Homes, the first property management company to deploy technology at scale. At the peak, Waypoint managed and owned 17,000 + single family rentals in 13 markets around the US. Mynd is backed by Canaan Partners, Jackson Square Ventures and Lightspeed Partners. To learn more, please visit: https://www.mynd.co

Media Contact:

Jen Colton

jen.colton@mynd.co

415-420-5516

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mynd-announces-addition-of-scott-lowe-to-engineering-team-300631938.html

SOURCE Mynd

Related Links

https://www.mynd.co

