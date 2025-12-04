Mynd Immersive and Select Rehabilitation Expand Partnership to 500+ Senior Care Communities, Establishing the Largest Immersive Therapeutics Dataset in U.S. Healthcare

Partnership brings MyndXR™ to over 150,000 residents, demonstrating how AI and spatial computing are defining the future of immersive healthcare

DALLAS, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mynd Immersive, the industry leader in immersive healthcare, today announced a major expansion of its partnership with Select Rehabilitation, one of the nation's largest and most innovative contract therapy providers. Together, the two organizations will accelerate the deployment of MyndXR™, the company's flagship therapeutic platform powered by AT&T 5G, across more than 500 senior living communities nationwide, including many of the sector's largest operators.

This expansion represents a milestone moment in the evolution of immersive healthcare, bringing AI-powered, spatial computing directly into physical, occupational, and speech therapy workflows. The rollout will provide access to Mynd's technology to over 150,000 residents in nearly 40 states, delivering clinically informed immersive experiences designed to help reduce pain, anxiety and stress, accelerate functional gains, improve adherence and overall patient satisfaction.

Setting a New National Standard in Data-Driven Rehabilitation

Mynd and Select are fusing their clinical and technological strengths to assemble the most advanced dataset in senior rehabilitation—capturing mobility and motion metrics, engagement signals, cognitive and emotional markers, and full recovery trajectories in real time. In 2026, this data will fuel an AI-powered learning network that personalizes every session, elevates therapist decision-making, while unlocking new evidence for payors and major health systems.

"Our partnership with Select is transforming immersive therapy into a predictive, personalized, AI-enhanced engine for better outcomes across the continuum of care," said Chris Brickler, Co-Founder and CEO of Mynd Immersive. "With the industry's largest library of immersive therapeutic content—and a growing suite of proprietary exercises and virtual simulations—we're empowering therapists with advanced tools that make every session more engaging, more targeted, and more effective."

Clinical Precision Powered by Spatial Computing

Mynd's platform, powered by lightweight, clinician-friendly, immersive headsets, delivers experiences specifically engineered for aging adults. As part of the expanded partnership, Select's clinical teams will integrate immersive assessments into standard workflows. Early studies have shown:

Significant reductions in pain, stress, and anxiety

Increases in adherence and therapy consistency

Improved mobility and functional outcomes

Higher patient satisfaction and emotional engagement

"This collaboration is ultimately about enriching the daily lives and health of the older adults we serve. When residents feel calmer, more engaged, and more motivated, everything about their care improves," said Anna Wolfe, CEO of Select Rehabilitation. "For our therapists, MyndXR strengthens their practice by capturing real-time mobility and engagement metrics that help guide treatment plans and support more individualized, evidence-informed sessions. It's a transformative blend of compassionate care and cutting-edge data."

About Mynd Immersive™

At the intersection of spatial computing, AI, and healthcare, Mynd Immersive is ushering in a new generation of evidence-based therapeutics that positively impact physical, cognitive, emotional, and social well-being. Through strategic partnerships with Select Rehabilitation, AT&T, HTC VIVE, and a growing portfolio of content partners, Mynd is committed to delivering innovative, clinically validated treatments at scale. The company has partnered with Stanford university, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) to build one of the largest datasets of clinical efficacy in the world. AT&T's 5G network and connected health solutions are enabling the MyndAI™ infrastructure with the flow of safe, secure and real time data on a national level.

About Select Rehabilitation

Founded in 1998, Select Rehabilitation is one of the largest nationwide providers of contract therapy services. Select Rehabilitation provides comprehensive rehabilitation in Senior Living Communities, CCRCs, Skilled Nursing Facilities, Home Health, Schools and Outpatient settings. Select is a proud sponsor of the American Health Care Association, LeadingAge, Argentum, The Great American Elderverse™, and many state associations.

