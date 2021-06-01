MYND Life Sciences announces Depression Biomarker Diagnostic Program

VANCOUVER, BC, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - MYND Life Sciences Inc. (CSE: MYND) ("MYND") a drug research and development company focused on novel psychedelic drug development, diagnostic approaches and pharmaceuticals, is pleased to announce the expansion of our intellectual property portfolio to more precisely diagnose and then monitor the treatment regime for patients with Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) and other diseases of inflammation.

Stable Isotope Standards and Capture by Anti-Peptide Antibodies (SISCAPA) is a patented sample preparation methods platform for diagnostics that improves the performance of mass spectrometry (MS) for measurement of pre-selected protein targets. It is a method that will assist our research team with our proprietary panel of biomarkers aimed at diagnosing and monitoring Major Depressive Disorder. MYND aims to commercialize this panel by Q1 of 2022.

"This is significant in MYND's overall objective of developing a pharmacological treatment for Major Depressive Disorder that provides the potential for much more precise qualitative and quantitative diagnostic confirmation of MYND's Biomarkers for depression," stated Dr. Lyle Oberg, CEO of MYND. "For decades, the diagnosis of depression relied almost exclusively on the various iterations of the DSM manuals in psychiatry, which relies on self-reporting and physician observation of symptoms to make a proxy-based conclusion that is less precise than many other more objective diagnostic tools in the field of medicine," continued Dr. Oberg. "We also believe that this tool has the potential to enable more accurate diagnosis in all depression clinical trials and lead to better monitoring of relapsing disease."

MYND continues to execute upon its multi-phase drug development strategy to create a novel drug discovery platform and research on the potential efficacy of psychedelic molecules to address unmet mental health needs; dosing control for enhanced drug delivery; and a potential novel diagnostic and treatment regimen.

"The precision by which SISCAPA has improved mass spectrometry-based diagnostics with the ability to produce concrete analytics from dried blood rather than vials of whole blood and other bodily fluids is impressive", stated Dr. Wilfred Jefferies, MYND's Chief Science Officer. "The SISCAPA technology vastly improves the logistics of blood-marker testing. Utilizing SISCAPA technology in concert with our proprietary panel of biomarkers aimed at diagnosing and monitoring Major Depressive Disorder may allow us to be far more accurately and efficient monitor the outcomes in our clinical trials, thereby allowing our scientific team to more precisely refine our drug formulations" continued Dr. Jefferies.

MYND Life Science Inc. is a leading life sciences company focussed on improving mental health. The Company has confirmed access to Health Canada psilocybin research and development. Patents have been filed based on therapeutic approaches to treat diseases of the Central Nervous System using neuroactive agents including psychedelics and other compounds. Research and development is currently underway.

