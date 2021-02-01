MYND Life Sciences CEO Invited to Present at Canaccord Genuity's New Paradigms and Treatment Approaches in Mental Health Conference

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - MYND Life Sciences Inc. ("MYND") a life sciences company focused on novel psychedelic drug development, diagnostic approaches and pharmaceuticals, is pleased to announce its CEO is presenting at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.'s ("Canaccord Genuity") upcoming conference; New Paradigms and Treatment Approaches in Mental Health.

MYND CEO, Dr. Lyle Oberg will be presenting on February 3, 2021 at 10:30 A.M EST.

"We are incredibly excited to present at Canaccord's upcoming conference focussed on psychedelic and novel treatment approaches in mental health", stated Dr. Lyle Oberg, MYND's Chief Executive Officer. "Our team led by Dr. Wilf Jefferies continues to advance our psilocybin focussed R&D initiatives and we look forward to providing our current investor base and new potential shareholders with significant updates, including our anticipated listing date" continued Dr. Oberg.

For additional information on the conference, including any links that may be available or to access MYND's corporate presentation, please visit www.myndsciences.com

ABOUT MYND LIFE SCIENCES

MYND Life Sciences Inc. is a leading research and drug development company focussed on improving mental health. The Company has confirmed access to Health Canada psilocybin research and development through licenses to Chief Science Officer, Dr. Wilfred Jefferies. Patents have been filed based on therapeutic approaches to treat diseases of the Central Nervous System using neuroactive agents including psychedelics and other compounds. Research and development is currently underway.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Investor Relations

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 954-401-8686

Web: www.myndsciences.com

SOURCE Mynd Life Sciences Inc.