MYND Life Sciences Inc. Announces Collaborative Research Agreement with the University of British Columbia on Major Depressive Disorder

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - MYND Life Sciences Inc. ("MYND") a life sciences company focused on novel psychedelic drug development and pharmaceuticals, is pleased to announce it has signed a Collaborative Research Agreement (the "Agreement") with the University of British Columbia ("UBC") focussing on Major Depressive Disorder ("MDD"), often referred to as depression.

"We are incredibly excited to announce our Collaborative Research Agreement focussing on a treatment for depression," stated Dr. Lyle Oberg, MYND's Chief Executive Officer. "We have an opportunity to improve the wellness and quality of life of people suffering from depression, anxiety and addiction and this agreement helps set the foundation for the development of novel therapies utilizing psilocybin and other related compounds to treat Major Depressive Disorder" continued Dr. Oberg.

The World Health Organization (WHO) states depression is currently estimated to effect more than 264 million people worldwide. Depression and anxiety also contribute $1 Trillion in economic costs globally.1

"We recognize that traditional pharmaceuticals have not been effective in treating many forms of MDD. We believe that psilocybin has the ability to change the course of depression by working on pathways that we have already identified in prior research," stated Dr. Wilfred Jefferies, MYND's Chief Science Officer. "This Agreement allows my team to expand our research development and delve deeper into the fundamental cause of depression leading to new treatments and diagnostics."

