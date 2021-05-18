MYND Life Sciences Inc. Announces Filing of Final Prospectus and Canadian Securities Exchange Conditional Listing Approval

VANCOUVER, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - MYND Life Sciences Inc. (the "Company" or "MYND") a life sciences company focused on novel psychedelic drug development and pharmaceuticals, is pleased to announce that the Company has filed and obtained a receipt for its final non-offering prospectus (the "Prospectus") from the British Columbia Securities Commission.

MYND also has received conditional approval to list the Company's common shares (the "Common Shares") on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") subject to the completion of customary requirements, including the receipt of all required documentation. Once the Company receives final approval from the CSE, the Common Shares of MYND will trade on the CSE under the ticker symbol 'MYND'. The Company will confirm the listing date for the common shares at a later date.

ABOUT MYND LIFE SCIENCES

MYND Life Science Inc. is a leading life sciences company focussed on improving mental health. The Company has confirmed access to Health Canada psilocybin research and development through exemptions granted to its Chief Science Officer, Dr. Wilfred Jefferies. Four separate patents have been filed based on Dr. Jefferies very promising research and development that commenced in 2010 regarding the modulation of a specific gene using neuro agents such as psychedelics and other compounds. Research and development is currently being performed.

