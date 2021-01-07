MYND Life Sciences Inc. Closes $2.4 Million Private Placement and Provides Update on Planned Listing

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - MYND Life Sciences Inc. ("MYND") a life sciences company focused on novel psychedelic drug development and pharmaceuticals, is pleased to announce the closing of a non-brokered private placement offering by the Company (the "Offering) of an aggregate of 8,000,000 common shares (the "Common Shares") at a price of CDN$0.30 per Common Share for aggregate gross proceeds of CDN$2.4 million.

"Society is experiencing a significant shift towards alternate treatments for mental illness and this investment lays the foundation for our continued research and ultimate development of novel neuro-pharmaceutical compounds derived from psilocybin and other psychedelic agents," stated Dr. Lyle Oberg, MYND's Chief Executive Officer. "We are incredibly excited to complete our initial financing round which provides us with a clear path forward towards achieving our scientific and developmental goals in advance of public listing in Q1 of 2021," continued Dr. Oberg.

The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Offering to advance MYND's research, working capital, general operating expenses and public listing costs.

"This initial financing provides my team with significant runway to expand on our already significant IP Portfolio with the ultimate goal of developing novel drugs and delivery methods utilizing psilocybin and other related compounds to treat major depressive disorder," stated Dr. Wilfred Jefferies, MYND's Chief Science Officer. "To be granted one of the first Health Canada licenses for psilocybin research provides a unique opportunity for drug discovery, and I look forward to advancing our research throughout the various stages of R&D towards Health Canada and FDA regulatory submissions in the future," continued Dr. Jefferies.

ABOUT MYND LIFE SCIENCES

MYND Life Science Inc. is a leading life sciences company focussed on improving mental health. The Company has confirmed access to Health Canada psilocybin research and development through licenses to its Chief Science Officer, Dr. Wilfred Jefferies. Patents have been filed based on historic research and development that commenced in 2016 regarding the modulation of a specific gene using neuro agents such as psychedelics and other compounds. Research and development is currently being performed.

Investor Relations, Email: [email protected], Phone: 954-401-8686, Web: myndsciences.com