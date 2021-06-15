MYND Life Sciences to Present at H.C. Wainwright Psychedelics in Psychiatry and Beyond Virtual Conference

VANCOUVER, BC, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - MYND Life Sciences Inc. (CSE: MYND) ("MYND") a drug research and development company focused on novel psychedelic drug development, diagnostic approaches and pharmaceuticals, is pleased to announce that CEO, Dr. Lyle Oberg, will be presenting at the "Psychedelics in Psychiatry and Beyond" conference sponsored by H.C. Wainwright & Co.

The conference will be held virtually on Thursday, June 17, 2021. Dr. Oberg will provide an overview of MYND's business, intellectual property holdings and its pipeline towards both a novel diagnostic and drug innovation for treating and diagnosing depression and other diseases of neuroinflammation.

Details of the presentation are as follows:

Date: Thursday, June 17th, 2021 Time: MYND's presentation will be available to access beginning at 9:30EDT Registration: https://hcwevents.com/psychedelics/

ABOUT MYND LIFE SCIENCES

MYND Life Sciences is a psychedelic medicine biotech company focused on neuro-pharmaceutical drug development. The Company is advancing psychedelic derived medicines based on neuro-anti-inflammatory substances through rigorous science and clinical trials with an initial focus on Major Depressive Disorder.

