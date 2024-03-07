Mynd.ai's Promethean brand named the global leader in IFPDs for education in the fourth quarter of 2023

Mynd.ai's flagship brand, Promethean, regains No. 1 status as the global leader in interactive flat panel displays for education

SEATTLE, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mynd.ai's Promethean brand has been named the global leader in interactive flat panel displays (IFPDs) for education in the fourth quarter of 2023, according to Futuresource Consulting's Q4 2023 report on the global IFPD market.

In the last 12 months (Q4 2022 to Q4 2023), Promethean captured 17.4% of the K-12 (primary and secondary) IFPD volume market share globally.* In Q4 2023 alone, Promethean had a strong quarter globally*, with a 21.1% market share. Promethean continues to be the leading brand in the United States, United Kingdom and Ireland, and Germany.

The fourth quarter of 2023 saw strong sales of Promethean's flagship ActivPanel 9 display, the secure and affordable ActivPanel LX, and the OPS-A computing module— one of the first Google EDLA-certified devices designed for use with an IFPD.

"It's an honor to be named the global leader in interactive flat panel displays once again by Futuresource," said Matt Cole, EVP global sales at Mynd. "We'll stop at nothing to provide premium hardware, software, and unbeatable service to help transform education around the world."

Promethean recently won three Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence for 2023, recognized for the ActivPanel LX display, OPS-A computing module, and Explain Everything Advanced lesson creation and delivery software.

Visit PrometheanWorld.com and Mynd.ai for more information about Promethean and its offerings.

*Excluding China, according to Futuresource Consulting's Q4 report of the global IFPD market.

About Mynd.ai

Seattle-based Mynd is a global leader in interactive technology offering best-in-class hardware and software solutions that help organizations create and deliver dynamic content; simplify and streamline teaching, learning, and communication; and facilitate real-time collaboration. Our award-winning interactive displays and software can be found in more than 1 million learning and training spaces across 126 countries. Our global distribution network of more than 4,000 reseller partners and our dedicated sales and support teams around the world enable us to deliver the highest level of service to our customers.

