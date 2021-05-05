Myndlift Selected to Go to Space in 2022

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Myndlift announced that they have been selected as one of the technologies to go into space in 2022 on the Axiom-1 mission as part of the RAKIA program headed by the Ramon Foundation together with the Israel Space Agency in the Ministry of Science and Technology .

The mission, which will fly to the International Space Station (ISS), will be led by four astronauts, including Israel's Eytan Stibbe. One mission goal is to enable scientific discoveries and experiments to be carried out in the unique study environment of space. Myndlift, which utilizes the Muse headset together with an additional electrode, has passed a rigorous review process and been selected for the opportunity to be utilized by Stibbe in space.

Myndlift utilizes neurofeedback, a non-invasive methodology that measures brainwave activity and trains the brain using visual and auditory cues. This form of therapy has consistently been shown to improve brain health in high-performers. An extensive review of EEG-neurofeedback studies for optimizing performance in healthy individuals found evidence linking neurofeedback success and gains in sustained attention, executive functioning, working memory, and more.

Sustained attention and multitasking are critical for astronauts, whose work requires them to monitor and respond to multiple events simultaneously over an extended period, raising the spectre of performance decline due to information overload and associated anxiety.

"We believe that neurofeedback is an under-utilized tool due, in most part, to its expense and the cumbersome equipment," said Aziz Kaddan, Myndlift CEO. "By creating a remote-first neurofeedback tool and platform, we have enabled people worldwide to use this training methodology from their homes, and now from space."

By offering portable neurofeedback, Myndlift may help Stibbe function at his best during the mission. If it proves feasible and effective, it may be helpful for astronauts on longer, expeditionary missions to further afield locations, such as Mars.

Myndlift is a health technology company offering digital mental health using brain-sensing technology and therapist-guided programs. Utilizing EEG technology, the Myndlift platform and hardware allow users access to guided neurofeedback training and digital mental health resources wherever they are. Myndlift works with hundreds of clinics worldwide, and has thousands of users training via the app, available on the App Store and Google Play.

