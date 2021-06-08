Myndshft Achieves HITRUST CSF Certification to Manage Risk, Improve Security Posture, and Meet Compliance Requirements

MESA, Ariz., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Myndshft Technologies, a leading provider of real-time benefits check and prior authorization technology for post-acute care providers, today announced that its solutions that support the provider and payer products have achieved HITRUST CSF® Certification.

HITRUST CSF Certified status demonstrates that the Myndshft's solutions have met key regulations and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk. This achievement places Myndshft in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST CSF helps organizations address these challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

"Organizations, like ours, are responsible for protecting the information our clients entrust us with while also under more pressure than ever to meet complex compliance and privacy requirements," said Ron Wince, Founder and CEO of Myndshft. "We are pleased to demonstrate to our customers and their patients the highest standards for protecting sensitive data and information by achieving HITRUST CSF Certification."

"The HITRUST CSF Assurance Program is the most rigorous available, consisting of a multitude of quality assurance checks, both automated and manual," said Bimal Sheth, Vice President of Assurance Services, HITRUST. "The fact that Myndshft has achieved HITRUST CSF Certification attests to the high quality of their information risk management and compliance program."

About Myndshft Technologies

Myndshft's software-as-a-service automates and simplifies time-consuming healthcare administrative tasks associated with prior authorization, eligibility and benefits verification, and patient financial responsibility, freeing providers and payers to concentrate more fully on patient care. Myndshft was founded in 2018, and works with leading providers, payers, and health information exchanges. For more information, visit myndshft.com .

SOURCE Myndshft

Related Links

http://www.myndshft.com

