Myndshft to Sponsor Diagnostic Coverage & Reimbursement Conference

MESA, Ariz., Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Myndshft Technologies, a leading provider of real-time medical and pharmacy benefit check technology today announced that it will sponsor the upcoming Diagnostic Coverage & Reimbursement Conference, February 11-12 in San Diego.

The conference will feature coverage and reimbursement leaders from diagnostics labs and payer organizations who will explore strategies to maximize profitability in the face of mounting industry challenges like the Protecting Access to Medicare Act (PAMA) and increasing prior authorization requirements.

"We're proud to sponsor the 16th Diagnostic Coverage & Reimbursement Conference," said Myndshft CEO, Ron Wince. "Diagnostics and genomics labs are getting hit from all sides when it comes to maintaining reasonable margins and remaining financially sound. Whether it's complying with government regulations or collecting sufficient payment from patients with high deductible health plans, the need to improve collection rates and accelerate payment have never been higher. We look forward to participating in discussions that address these challenges."

"We are excited to bring together a group of senior reimbursement professionals across the diagnostic industry to connect and share learnings in this space," said Alexia Lynch, Division Director, Life Science Programs at Q1 Productions. "We're delighted to have Myndshft as one of our sponsors."

Myndshft's software-as-a-service automates and simplifies time-consuming healthcare administrative tasks associated with prior authorization, eligibility and benefits verification, and patient financial responsibility, freeing providers and payers to concentrate more fully on patient care. Myndshft was founded in 2018, and works with leading providers, payers, and health information exchanges. For more information, visit myndshft.com.

