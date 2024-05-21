MYndspan becomes the first company in the world to offer MEG brain health scans directly to consumers

Magnetoencephalography (MEG) is a non-invasive, direct measure of brain function and the most advanced method of recording and evaluating the brain

LONDON, UK, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - MYndspan, a brain health technology company, announced today the opening of its first brain health centre in Birmingham, UK. With neurological conditions now the leading cause of poor health worldwide , MYndspan is on a mission to improve access to preventive and proactive brain health technology. With today's announcement, MYndspan becomes the first company in the world to bring non-invasive Magnetoencephalography (MEG) directly to consumers interested in learning more about their brains. MEG is the most advanced method of recording and evaluating the brain while it is actively functioning but has typically been accessible only in research and clinical trial settings.

"Opening these doors is a historic milestone in brain health empowerment," said MYndspan Co-Founder & CEO, Caitlin Baltzer. "We are uniquely positioned at the centre of many converging trends in healthcare, from an increased interest in preventive health to patients taking more ownership over their wellbeing. We are just beginning to understand the impact of lifestyle choices on brain health and preventing future disease, and MYndspan is excited to play a role in helping shape the future of healthcare."

Recently profiled in the Guardian , MYndspan's technology is informed by 35 years of research and 300+ peer-reviewed studies. It is showing promise with the early detection of neurological conditions, such as Alzheimer's and dementia, and better detection of invisible brain injuries, such as concussions and PTSD.

"We are proud to be early supporters of MYndspan and have seen firsthand the potential of this technology to help those suffering from brain health issues, including concussions," said Dr Emer MacSweeney, a leading neuroradiologist, Founder and CEO of Re:Cognition Health. "Like MYndspan, we are committed to changing the future of brain and mind health by both helping to find a cure for a variety of diseases and improving how we understand and treat concussions." MYndspan is already integrated into Re:Cognition Health's concussion pathway.

MYndspan's brain health assessment process involves interactive games on an iPad to test cognitive function, followed by a non-invasive 10-minute MEG scan. MEG is an imaging technique that measures ongoing brain activity on a millisecond-by-millisecond basis. MEG scans are silent, with no applied magnetic fields, radiation, or injections of any kind. After the scan, patients receive a breakdown of their results within 24 hours. Former England and Rugby World Cup winner, Simon Shaw MBE, and neuroscientist and author, Dr Dean Burnett, are amongst the early trial users at the Birmingham centre.

Recent studies have shown that up to 40 percent of dementia cases can be prevented by addressing lifestyle factors , such as exercise, sleep, and nutrition. MYndspan's technology also helps with concussions and other brain injuries for both athletes and the general population, giving people individualised data about their brains to help assist with a safe return to sport and activity, minimising the risk of further brain damage and prolonging their careers and improving quality of life.

About MYndspan:

MYndspan is on a mission to improve access to preventive and proactive brain health and is the first company in the world to bring non-invasive Magnetoencephalography (MEG) technology directly to the consumer. MEG is typically only accessible in research and clinical trial settings and is the most advanced method of recording and evaluating the brain while it is actively functioning.

MYndspan's brain health assessment technology is informed by 35 years of research and 300+ peer-reviewed studies, and its goal is to become a necessary preventive health measure to support better brain health for all, including the early detection of neurological conditions and better detection of invisible brain injuries such as concussions and PTSD.

