MyndTec and University Health Network Extend Partnership focusing on advances in technology to improve lives of people living with the effects of disability

MISSISSAUGA, ON, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - MyndTec Inc., an award-winning Canadian medical technology company, and University Health Network (UHN), Canada's largest medical research hospital, have announced the extension of an exclusive license agreement. The partnership positions MyndTec at the forefront of new technology in the neuromodulation and neurorehabilitation field.

The partnership, established in 2012, has culminated in the development and commercialization of MyndMove™ Therapy in the U.S. and Canada. MyndMove™ is a non-invasive functional electrical stimulation technology that assists those living with paralysis following stroke or spinal cord injury by helping restore arm and hand function. The collaboration reflects the company's commitment to addressing an important need in neurorehabilitation.

"This partnership allows our research teams to rapidly develop and commercialize new products designed to restore function for people living with disabilities," said Steven Plymale, CEO of MyndTec. The research and development of MyndMove™ was pioneered by Dr. Milos R. Popovic and the research team at KITE, the research arm of the Toronto Rehabilitation Institute and one of UHN's principle research enterprises. "We are thrilled to extend the agreement and look forward to working with MyndTec to bring to market high-tech innovations developed in our labs," said Dr. Popovic, KITE Institute Director.

About MyndTec

MyndTec Inc. is a privately held medical technology company located in Mississauga, Ontario, that commercializes innovative therapeutic medical devices designed to improve function, maximize independence, and enhance quality of life. MyndTec's product MyndMove™ is a non-invasive functional electrical stimulation-based intervention. MyndMove™ uses the phenomenon of neuroplasticity to stimulate development of new neural pathways to assist those with paralysis following a stroke or spinal cord injury to regain control of their arms and hands.

For more information on MyndMove™ and authorized indications visit http://www.myndtec.com.

The Kite Research Institute

KITE is the research arm of the Toronto Rehabilitation Institute and one of the principle research enterprises at the University Health Network, Canada's largest medical research hospital. KITE is a world leader in the field of the complex rehabilitation research, with scientists and staff dedicated to improving the lives of people living with the effects of disability, illness and aging.

SOURCE MyndTec Inc.

Related Links

http://www.myndtec.com/

