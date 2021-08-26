MyndVR Partners with Healing HealthCare Systems' C.A.R.E. VRx to Offer Largest Meditative Channel in VR for Seniors Across the Country

DALLAS, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MyndVR, the leading provider of virtual reality (VR) solutions for seniors and active agers, announced today that it has signed a partnership with Healing HealthCare Systems to offer Continuous Ambient Relaxation Environment (C.A.R.E.) VRx to residents using the MyndVR system at senior and memory care communities, assisted living communities, hospice care and at home across the country.

C.A.R.E. VRx is the largest, most senior-friendly therapeutic and meditative VR experience for seniors aging in communities or at home that takes patients on a self-paced journey with a guided narrative voiceover. Patients are offered a variety of guided imagery options to meditate, focus breathing, and relax while remaining immersed in a tranquil nature environment. Studies show that VR experiences like these help patients heal, lower blood pressure, combat depression and more.

"We are excited to start offering the C.A.R.E. VRx application to our growing network of senior living communities and to families and individuals aging at home," said Chris Brickler, CEO of MyndVR. "We are always looking to continue enhancing the lives of seniors, bringing them joy, tranquility and adventure through virtual reality. This new partnership allows us to expand our content library offerings and provide even more experiences for those who are looking for a brief respite from their reality."

Using gaze-based navigation, users can interact with the immersive C.A.R.E. VRx app, which blends voice-based, guided imagery with beautiful 360° visuals spanning nature forests, lakes, rivers, beaches, and more at their own pace. Experiences include standing at the foot of a lake and looking up at the mountains, standing on a mountaintop and gazing down at a lake below, watching and listening to the waves on the beach, and more.

"Throughout the pandemic, many older adults have remained isolated from loved ones creating feelings of loneliness and depression," said Susan E. Mazer, Ph.D., President and CEO of Healing HealthCare Systems. "Studies document the positive impact that virtual reality can have on patients, and even as we emerge from the pandemic the technology will continue to play a pivotal role in the overall health, wellbeing and care of older adults."

The C.A.R.E. VRx application will be available in all MyndVR headsets across the United States, Canada, Australia and the UK. In addition to providing headsets and content, MyndVR will also be providing another dimension to this experience by adding an array of aromatherapy oils matched with the powerful visual and musical content. MyndVR is committed to a 4D experience when it comes to positive healthcare outcomes.

About MyndVR

MyndVR is the leading provider of Virtual Reality solutions for senior living communities, home health care agencies, State and Federal Veteran homes and adults aging in their own homes. The company has licensed a vast library of VR content and created MyndVR Studios to produce therapeutic experiences that positively impact the lives of seniors, veterans, and other groups. The company's technology enables older adults to interact with the outside world in truly innovative ways that foster engagement, cognitive wellness and above all, joy and happiness.

MyndVR is committed to conducting extensive research to measure the therapeutic effect of VR. These studies will continue to measure the health care outcomes, including cognitive, visual, emotional and physical effects on older adults. For more, visit http://www.myndvr.com.

About Healing HealthCare Systems

Healing HealthCare Systems works with healthcare facilities nationwide to transform care at the bedside. Producers of The C.A.R.E. Channel -- therapeutic programming that masks noise, mitigates pain, and improves sleep, Healing HealthCare Systems is dedicated to improving the patient experience by improving the environment of care – the context in which all care takes place. All C.A.R.E. Programming (Continuous Ambient Relaxation Environment) is evidence-based, drawing production standards from environmental psychology, media psychology, medical, and nursing research.

Utilized in more than 1,000 healthcare facilities worldwide, The C.A.R.E. Channel's original nature imagery and soothing instrumental music provide a therapeutic tool for use at the patient's bedside, waiting areas, public spaces, and staff rooms. Healing HealthCare Systems produces various options to experience their therapeutic programming including C.A.R.E. VRx, C.A.R.E. Connect, Relax with C.A.R.E., and more.

To learn more, visit https://www.healinghealth.com/

