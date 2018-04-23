MyndYou and Genesis Rehab Services Awarded $900,000 Grant to Identify and Track Cognitive Change in Older Adults Through Artificial Intelligence Platform

The study calls for Genesis Rehab Services, a provider of rehabilitation and respiratory therapy services across the care continuum, to incorporate MyndYou's AI-based platform into the follow up services of select patients—as well as those who have been discharged from therapy. Combining live, weekly phone calls between clients and licensed occupational therapists with continuous passive monitoring through MyndYou's monitoring app, the MyndYou solution is expected to provide meaningful data and analytic evaluation that GRS therapists can incorporate into individuals' follow up services, as necessary and appropriate.

This groundbreaking study is being funded by an initial $900,000 grant through the BIRD Foundation (Israel-U.S. Binational Industrial Research and Development Foundation), an organization established in 1977 by the United States and Israel governments to promote mutually beneficial industrial research and development.

"For more than 15 years, we have been searching for innovative useful technologies aimed towards the growing elderly population. I am pleased that the BIRD Foundation has a supporting role in the maturation of AI-based programming to better the living standards for patients, caregivers and society," says Dr. Ron Maron, Senior Business Development Director of the BIRD Foundation.

Ruth Poliakine, MyndYou CEO, states, "We are grateful to both GRS and the BIRD Foundation for their support. This study is a significant step toward expanding the MyndYou AI solution in the US market. We are motivated by the opportunity to positively impact the lives of millions of older adults living with different stages of cognitive change."

About MyndYou (www.myndyou.com)

MyndYou is an artificial intelligence (AI)-based platform designed to aid care providers and therapist in tracking and treating cognitive change among a growing senior population. MyndYou combines one-on-one remote interaction with a seamless monitoring app, analytic evaluation, and artificial intelligence (AI) analysis to individualize treatment based on real objective data. For more than 150 million older adults diagnosed and living with Alzheimer's and other types of cognitive change, MyndYou helps bridge the gap between safety and independence while maximizing care and quality-of-life.

About BIRD:

The BIRD Foundation was established by the U.S. and Israeli governments in 1977 to generate mutually beneficial cooperation between U.S. and Israeli companies, including start-ups and established organizations. BIRD provides both matchmaking support between U.S. and Israeli companies, as well as funding covering up to 50 percent of project development costs, up to $1M per project. BIRD takes no equity in the companies. BIRD's scope extends to Agriculture, Communications, Construction Technologies, Electronics, Life Sciences, Software, Homeland Security and other technology sectors. BIRD supports approximately 20 projects annually. The cumulative sales of products developed through BIRD projects have exceeded $10 billion.

Media Contact:

Scott Eisenstein

scott@sepr.co

+372-212-810-6544

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/myndyou-and-genesis-rehab-services-awarded-900-000-grant-to-identify-and-track-cognitive-change-in-older-adults-through-artificial-intelligence-platform-300634311.html

SOURCE MyndYou

Related Links

http://www.myndyou.com

