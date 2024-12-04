MyNetDiary Launches Next-Generation AI Meal Scan

Revolutionizing Meal Tracking with Speed, Simplicity, and Unmatched Accuracy

BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MyNetDiary , the leading nutrition and diet app with over 25 million registered users and 1.5 million monthly active users, is proud to unveil its next-generation AI Meal Scan, a cutting-edge technology that transforms the way users track their meals, making the process faster, easier, and more accurate than ever.

AI Meal Scan leverages advanced image recognition technology and proprietary food analysis algorithms to simplify one of the most tedious parts of tracking nutrition. By snapping a photo of their meal, users can log an entire plate of different foods – including toppings and sauces – within seconds. The AI identifies multiple items in a single image, estimates portion sizes and calculates up to 107 nutrients using MyNetDiary's industry-leading database of 1.7 million verified foods . With an accuracy rate that estimates food amounts within ±20%—outperforming human estimates without a food scale—users can rely on precise calorie and nutrient tracking with ease.

"This innovation addresses one of the biggest challenges in nutrition tracking: the time and effort required to log meals," said Sergey Oreshko, CEO of MyNetDiary. "AI Meal Scan allows users to log meals in seconds with unmatched accuracy, by combining the latest AI advancements with our verified food database. We've redefined convenience and reliability for our users with remarkable precision, helping them stay consistent and achieve their goals faster and more effectively."

AI Meal Scan builds on a banner year for MyNetDiary, which added several user-focused features, including Advanced Autopilot – which adopts to a user's metabolism and dynamically adjusts calorie and macro target, intermittent fasting support, DASH diet and Personalized Daily Advice—tailored recommendations similar to having a dietitian in your pocket. With these innovative tools, MyNetDiary continues to empower users with solutions that simplify nutrition tracking and deliver results.

About MyNetDiary

MyNetDiary is a top-rated nutrition and diet app with over 25 million users. Offering powerful tools like AI Meal Scan and a database of 1.7 million verified foods, it simplifies meal tracking, and provides personalized solutions for weight loss, calorie counting, and popular diets including Keto and DASH. Available on iOS and Android , MyNetDiary helps users achieve their health goals effortlessly. Learn more at MyNetDiary.com .

